Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Dr. David Montalvo Arias and Dr. Natalia Rabago, Founders, Lume Natural Aesthetics Clinic

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

LUME Natural Aesthetics Clinic was founded on a clear proposition: the most advanced dentistry is the kind that cannot be detected.

Established in Dubai by Dr David Montalvo Arias and Dr Natalia Rabago, the clinic pairs state-of-the-art technology with traditional craftsmanship and applies both to a philosophy grounded in nature. Its aim is to enhance what nature has already created, preserving natural tooth structure, protecting oral health, and supporting healthy ageing.

The Founders

LUME is a family business in the fullest sense. Dr David and Dr Natalia once competed in the same field, each with a reputation of their own. Both were trained in aesthetic dentistry at NYU in the US. Their evolution from competitors to partners is the foundation on which the clinic was built.

It shapes the culture at LUME: shared standards, aligned values and a single vision of how aesthetic dentistry should be practised. As a family business, LUME benefits from continuity of vision, with the founders personally invested in the clinic’s reputation and in every patient outcome.Both founders bring established reputations in the region.

Dr David, a periodontist, and aesthetic dentist originally from Spain, has more than two decades of experience across Spain, New York, and the Middle East. A graduate of the University of Barcelona, he further completed advanced postgraduate training in the US, and has since spent over a decade treating an international clientele in Dubai.

That experience has given the clinic a refined understanding of cultural preferences and facial characteristics.

Also from Spain and belonging to a family of dentists, Dr Natalia regards aesthetic dentistry as the point where precision meets artistry.

Her special interests are natural smile design, periodontal aesthetics, veneers, and comprehensive aesthetic treatment, with close attention to tooth shape, proportion and gum harmony.

The objective is a result that is beautiful without appearing obvious. Her approach reflects the discipline that defines LUME as a whole: every detail is considered, and nothing is left to convention.