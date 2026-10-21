Emirates NBD and BlackRock Launch Two New Investment Funds, Expanding Access to Retail Investors

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Emirates NBD Asset Management and BlackRock have launched two new income-focused investment funds, expanding access to investment strategies previously available primarily to professional investors.

The launch of the FundStar Emirates CLO AA Fund and the Emirates Systematic Income and Growth Fund marks the first anniversary of the companies’ strategic partnership, established in 2025. Over the past year, the collaboration has attracted US$350 million in assets under management (AUM).

The new offerings represent a shift from private investment products toward public fund structures accessible to a broader base of retail investors across the region.

The FundStar Emirates CLO AA Fund, sub-managed by BlackRock, invests in investment-grade collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) backed by senior secured corporate loans across the United States and Europe. It targets an average portfolio credit rating of AA, with no exposure to sub-investment-grade assets, and offers floating-rate income and daily liquidity.

The Emirates Systematic Income and Growth Fund invests across globally diversified income-generating assets, targeting a 7% annual distribution net of fees, paid quarterly. BlackRock serves as investment advisor, while Emirates NBD Asset Management oversees portfolio management.

“One year ago, we partnered with BlackRock to redefine how wealth investors in the Middle East access institutional-grade strategies,” said Michail Samawi, Senior Executive Officer at Emirates NBD Asset Management.

“The success of this initiative in the first 12 months reflects the immense appetite in our region for sophisticated, yield-generating solutions.”

Keith Saldanha, Head of Wealth and Global Product Solutions for the Middle East and Africa at BlackRock, highlighted the growing opportunities for alternative investment strategies in regional wealth portfolios.

“We see significant opportunity for both CLO and systematic strategies within wealth portfolios, and we are excited to continue building innovative solutions together to give investors in the region access to an even broader range of investment opportunities,” he said.

BlackRock currently manages more than US$40 billion across global CLO strategies, drawing on over 24 years of experience in the sector.

Both funds are now available to Emirates NBD wealth and retail clients, offering additional options for investors seeking regular income and global portfolio diversification.

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