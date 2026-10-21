Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Dr. Craig Cook, CEO, The Brain & Performance Centre

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

As Chief Executive Officer, The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, few healthcare leaders can point to a career spanning as many regions, disciplines, and service models as Dr Craig R. Cook. In his role, he leads a world leader in brain health and performance. His appointment brings together more than three decades of international leadership and a lasting connection to the UAE, where he has been based for over 20 years.

Originally from Australia, Dr Cook has spent his career working across borders. Before joining The Brain & Performance Centre, he served as Executive Director for International Operations at Cleveland Clinic, one of the best-known names in global healthcare. In that role and others, he has overseen healthcare and hospitality entities across the Middle East, Asia Pacific, the Caribbean and the United States. Working across such varied markets has given him a broad perspective on how care is delivered, experienced, and valued in different cultures and settings.

Dr Cook’s expertise lies in healthcare strategy and service delivery, international operations, and hospitality services. He is also known for his work in the provision of top tier concierge and VIP medicine.

This combination is distinctive. It reflects a conviction that clinical excellence and an exceptional guest experience belong together, and that patients should feel valued at every stage of their care.

Alongside his strategic and operational strengths, Dr Cook has a genuine passion for team coaching and engagement. He has successfully led large multicultural teams through complex operational activations, achieving exceptional patient and caregiver engagement scores. These results reflect his belief that outstanding patient experiences begin with motivated, supported and well-led teams. By building a culture in which caregivers feel engaged, he creates the conditions for consistently high standards of care.

As CEO, Dr Cook is responsible for supporting the attainment of the Centre’s goals and objectives. His unwavering dedication to patient and caregiver satisfaction is expected to drive the clinic’s continuous growth and development. His aim is to ensure that The Brain & Performance Centre remains a world-class healthcare organisation, delivering exceptional personalised care to every patient who walks through its doors.

A DP World Company

The Brain & Performance Centre is a global destination for brain health. It uses some of the most advanced technologies in the world to significantly enhance cognitive and physical health in both children and adults. Its bespoke treatment programmes are centred on an advanced hyperbaric oxygen therapy protocol, designed to heal the brain and body from the inside. The Centre’s state-of-the-art facility brings together expert medical specialists and personalised care, helping clients achieve and maintain meaningful cognitive and physical improvements over time.

Backed by the global reach and reputation of DP World, the Centre is well placed to build on its position as a leading name in brain health and performance. Under Cook’s leadership, it combines scientific innovation with the warmth, attentiveness, and professionalism that patients and their families expect from a world-class organisation.