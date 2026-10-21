Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Dr. Jaffer Khan, Founder, AEON Clinic

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Dr Jaffer Khan has spent more than 25 years in clinical leadership across the UK and the UAE, and few surgeons in the region can point to a career with such a long record of firsts. A consultant plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon, he trained at some of Britain’s most respected teaching hospitals, including St Bartholomew’s and the Royal London, before bringing that grounding to the Gulf.

He arrived in Dubai in 1998, when he was among the first plastic surgeons practising in the UAE. The region’s appetite for specialist surgical care was still taking shape, and he was one of those who helped to meet it. In 1997 he introduced the first Erbium YAG facial resurfacing laser to Saudi Arabia, and the following year the same technology arrived in Dubai.

Key Achievements

His standing rests as much on formal achievement as on early arrival. Dr Khan was the first surgeon in the region to pass the Intercollegiate Specialist Fellowship Examination in Plastic Surgery, a demanding qualification that confirms a surgeon’s readiness for independent consultant practice in the United Kingdom.

Teaching has become a second thread in his work. He jointly leads the MCh Masters in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery at Anglia Ruskin University in the UK, helping to prepare the next generation of surgeons. He is also an international clinical trainer for Galderma and Allergan, two of the leading names in injectables, and has contributed as a textbook author in that field. For a surgeon who spends his days in the operating theatre, this commitment to sharing knowledge says much about how Dr Khan views his profession.

His own words offer the clearest insight into what drives him. “The measure of success is the capability to change people’s lives for the better,” says Dr Khan. The remark applies equally to a reconstructive patient seeking to regain function and to a client looking for a more considered approach to growing older, and it runs through both clinics he has founded.

He also founded Aesthetics International on Al Wasl Road in Jumeirah, where he performs primary plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. His work there centres on deep plane facelifts, blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, body sculpting, abdominoplasty, and both primary and revision breast surgery.

About AEON Clinic

AEON Clinic, set within Atlantis The Royal, Dubai, asks a different question: how can the body be supported so that the need for intervention arrives later, or not at all? Founded by Dr Khan, it is a physician-led longevity and regenerative wellness centre, and it holds a distinction in the region as the first regenerative wellness centre within a luxury resort in the Middle East to be affiliated with the American Board of Regenerative Medicine.

AEON approaches ageing as a biological process that can be understood, measured and optimised, rather than something simply to be concealed or endured. Every client begins with an in-depth clinical consultation, followed by advanced diagnostics. These include genomic insights, metabolic and hormonal profiling, and the study of cellular markers. The findings inform a personalised programme that combines targeted clinical therapies with lifestyle optimisation, and each client is supported throughout by a dedicated medical concierge. The clinic’s core areas of focus are cellular longevity, genomics and ageing care that does not involve surgery.

The setting matters to the philosophy. By placing preventive, science-led healthcare within a luxury environment, AEON removes the clinical coldness that often surrounds medical testing and long-term health planning. Clients are treated as individuals with their own biology and goals, rather than as members of an age bracket.