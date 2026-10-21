Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Dr. Ksenia Butova, Founder and CEO, Longevium

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Dr Ksenia Butova, Founder and CEO of Longevium, is a physician, entrepreneur, and published author on medical innovations whose work is focused on redefining preventive medicine through longevity-focused healthcare. With a background in vascular surgery and advanced longevity medicine, she combines clinical expertise with strategic leadership to develop a medical model centred on biological age management, healthspan extension, and personalised care.

Her approach is built around the belief that longevity should extend beyond a collection of medical tests. Instead, she has developed a physician-led model in which one doctor remains responsible for the patient journey, supported by advanced diagnostics and an artificial intelligence platform designed to transform years of health data into informed clinical decisions. This model brings together medical expertise, technology and longitudinal health monitoring to create a structured approach to preventive healthcare.

Her Approach

As Founder and CEO, Dr Butova leads a multidisciplinary team of nearly 100 healthcare professionals across three fully operational clinics in Dubai. Her responsibilities include establishing clinical standards, developing proprietary protocols, and shaping a scalable model for modern longevity medicine. Her work encompasses metabolic optimisation, hormonal balance, regenerative medicine and high-performance health, with a particular focus on measurable biological outcomes.

Dr Butova’s clinical approach incorporates evidence-based medicine alongside advanced diagnostic methods, peptide therapies, GLP-1 metabolic programmes and aesthetic molecular regeneration. These elements are integrated within a data-driven framework intended to support both lifespan and healthspan. Her work with entrepreneurs, executives and other high-performing individuals reflects a growing interest in healthcare models that focus on prevention, performance, and measurable long-term results.

About Longevium

Founded around Dr Butova’s vision, Longevium is a Dubai-based longevity clinic network and preventive healthcare ecosystem focused on biological age management, healthspan extension, regenerative medicine, advanced diagnostics and artificial intelligence-powered health analytics. The organisation currently operates three clinics in Dubai and has built an established clinical network serving patients across preventive medicine, metabolic optimisation, hormonal balance, cardiovascular prevention, and personalised longevity medicine.

Longevium’s model is designed to provide continuity of care rather than isolated consultations. Patients can access care through its clinics as well as the Longevium app, enabling health information to be incorporated into an ongoing approach to monitoring and decision-making. The network has already served more than 30,000 patients, creating an established clinical environment for longitudinal data collection, product development and the evaluation of new approaches to preventive and longevity medicine.

Technology and research form an important part of Longevium’s development. The organisation is establishing a Longevity AI Research Laboratory at Dubai Science Park, building on the clinical network already operating in Jumeirah 3, Jumeirah Lake Towers and Jumeirah Village Circle. The laboratory is intended to support the continued development of artificial intelligence applications, diagnostics, and preventive medicine while creating opportunities for collaboration with scientists and research organisations.

Through Dr Butova’s leadership, Longevium is positioning longevity medicine as a structured and increasingly data-driven area of preventive healthcare. By combining physician oversight, advanced diagnostics, technology and personalised medical programmes, the organisation aims to provide patients with a more comprehensive understanding of their health and practical strategies for supporting long-term wellbeing. Its continued development in Dubai, together with planned international expansion and investment in research, reflects the growing role of longevity medicine within the future of healthcare.