Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Dr. Mishkat Shehata, Chief Medical Officer at OMICS Precision Health,

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Dr Mishkat Shehata, Chief Medical Officer at OMICS Precision Health, stands among an elite group of medical practitioners who operate with equal fluency within clinical environments and corporate boardrooms.

In just over 15 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice in healthspan medicine, holding senior executive and advisory remits across the life sciences, longevity, and translational healthcare. Within these sectors, Dr Shehata shapes clinical policy, sets rigorous standards of governance, and conducts technical due diligence for institutional investment. Throughout her work, she brings an unyielding discipline, advocating that credible longevity medicine must rest upon verifiable evidence, structured methodology, and complete accountability.

Her Qualifications

Her clinical authority is well founded. Trained in the UK, she is a board-certified consultant in Family Medicine, Lifestyle Medicine, and Functional Medicine. Dr Shehata’s formal qualifications reflect the depth of that training, including the MBBS, MRCGP, MPH, DRCOG, DipIBLM, and AFMCP. Her academic foundation is equally distinguished, featuring an Academic Clinical Fellowship completed at the University of Warwick alongside a double Master of Science degree in Public Health and in Health Service Delivery and Disease Prevention, in addition to numerous specialist diplomas and accreditations in healthspan protocols.

Moreover, she serves as Chief Executive of IF/THEN, a consultancy dedicated to healthspan strategy, whilst also acting as a Founding Member and Vice President of the Emirates Lifestyle and Longevity Medicine Society. In addition, she is Regional Director for the Middle East at the British Society of Lifestyle Medicine and educates future practitioners through the Faculty Board of the Geneva College of Longevity Sciences. Furthering regional healthcare development, Dr Shehata represents the UAE and the wider MENA region on the Executive Committee of the World Lifestyle Medicine Organization and has served on an expert subcommittee for the UAE National Institute of Health Specialties. She cofounded the first physician Lifestyle Medicine Fellowship in the Emirates and brokered the partnership that now facilitates national certification for medical doctors. She also publishes peer-reviewed articles addressing precision diagnostics, biological ageing, and preventative health.

Prior to her present work, Dr Shehata was Clinical Director of the PURA Longevity Clinic within PureHealth, commissioning and leading what was recognised as the largest hospital-based concierge longevity centre in the Gulf region. That wealth of expertise now directly informs her leadership at OMICS Precision Health in Dubai, an institution built upon a diagnostics-first philosophy and the conviction that authentic precision medicine remains far too rare.

About OMICS

OMICS is the first integrated Healthspan Medicine and Translational Geroscience Centre in the GCC region, situated in the heart of Dubai. The centre unites performance optimisation, regenerative medicine, sports medicine, regenerative aesthetics, and advanced diagnostics to help individuals understand how they are ageing and empower them to influence that course proactively.

The mission at OMICS is to help people live better and live longer by applying scientific breakthroughs, advanced diagnostics, and precision therapies across every stage of their healthcare journey. Through diagnostics evaluating more than 500 biomarkers, genetics, and the gut microbiome, clinicians uncover underlying physiological realities to create tailored therapeutic programmes. Treating transformation as a sustained collaboration, OMICS delivers a lifetime partnership supported by continuous tracking, real-time adjustments, and dedicated clinical guidance.