Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, Group CEO and Board Member, Fakeeh Health UAE, and CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

With over two decades of international healthcare experience, Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany has established a distinguished career combining clinical expertise, strategic leadership and healthcare management. As Group CEO and Board Member of Fakeeh Health UAE, and CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai, he brings extensive experience in developing healthcare systems, strengthening operational performance and advancing clinical standards.

Background

A physician executive with a comprehensive understanding of the healthcare sector, Dr Abdelghany has worked across clinical practice, healthcare consulting, operations management, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, business development and digital transformation. His professional background reflects an ability to navigate complex healthcare environments while identifying opportunities for organisational development and operational improvement.

His academic qualifications include a Doctor of Medicine degree and two master’s degrees in anaesthesia and healthcare management. He has also pursued advanced executive education at Harvard and INSEAD, further strengthening his expertise in leadership and strategic management. This combination of medical knowledge and business education has provided a foundation for his approach to healthcare administration and institutional development.

Throughout his career, Dr Abdelghany has led multidisciplinary teams across international healthcare systems, overseeing the design, establishment and management of healthcare organisations. His experience encompasses business transitions, including the development of new ventures, organisational restructuring, operational turnarounds, acquisitions, and the management of established healthcare operations. These responsibilities have equipped him with an understanding of the operational and commercial considerations involved in managing healthcare institutions.

An important aspect of his professional experience includes his previous role as a physician consultant with Joint Commission International (JCI), where he provided consulting and advisory services to hospital systems globally. This experience strengthened his involvement in healthcare quality, clinical governance and the implementation of standards designed to improve institutional performance and patient care.

At FUH, Dr Abdelghany’s leadership priorities encompass healthcare planning, operational management, business development and quality improvement. His approach places particular emphasis on strengthening strategic partnerships, developing professional capabilities and advancing the hospital’s academic approach to clinical care. Through these priorities, he seeks to support organisational performance while maintaining a strong commitment to healthcare quality.

Technology and digital transformation also form important components of his professional expertise. His experience in these areas complements his broader understanding of healthcare operations and the evolving requirements of modern medical institutions. Alongside technological advancement, he recognises the importance of developing healthcare professionals and supporting teams capable of delivering consistent standards of clinical and operational excellence.

Beyond his executive responsibilities, Dr Abdelghany contributes to the wider healthcare community through his participation in healthcare and advisory boards. He is also an established speaker and panellist at major international and regional healthcare conferences, symposiums, and professional meetings, sharing his expertise in healthcare leadership, management and organisational development.

About Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH)

FUH operates an integrated healthcare model combining clinical care, academic education, research, and advanced technology. Drawing upon more than four decades of healthcare experience from the Saudi Fakeeh Care Group, the hospital provides patient centred services within a fully digitised environment. Its integrated electronic medical records support timely clinical decisions and improvements in healthcare efficiency, while its emergency department provides essential medical services. With a commitment to compassionate care, innovation, quality, and affordability, FUH focuses on delivering appropriate healthcare solutions that respond to individual patient needs. Its academic approach, supported by research, education, and clinical expertise, reflects its commitment to improving healthcare delivery and patient outcomes in Dubai.