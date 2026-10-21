Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister Of Health and Prevention, UAE

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh is a distinguished Emirati leader whose career has spanned government, finance, energy, investment, and international cooperation. Over several decades, he has occupied senior positions across the public and private sectors, contributing to areas central to the UAE’s economic and strategic development.

A Broad Leadership Portfolio

Additionally, H.E. Al Sayegh also serves as Managing Director of Dolphin Energy Ltd, where his responsibilities place him at the centre of regional energy cooperation and long-term energy security. He is Chairman of the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, giving him direct leadership responsibilities in areas closely connected to public safety, emergency response, and national preparedness.

His Excellency’s wider leadership experience includes board and senior positions with major national institutions, including the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Emirates Nature. His previous positions include Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Founding Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market, where he contributed to the development of Abu Dhabi as an international financial centre.

Earlier in his career, Al Sayegh served as Vice Chairman of First Gulf Bank and Masdar, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company. He was also a founding board member of Etihad Airways and Mubadala Investment Company and held leadership roles with Aldar Properties. This experience has given him exposure to finance, investment, energy, aviation, real estate, and international business, providing a broad perspective on the economic and strategic factors that influence national development.

H.E. Al Sayegh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Lewis and Clark College in the US. His professional background has also included extensive international engagement, including his role as Co-Chair of the UAE UK Business Council, through which he contributed to strengthening trade and investment relations between the two countries.

From Economic Leadership to Healthcare

The move into the health portfolio brings H.E. Al Sayegh’s experience in government leadership and strategic development into an area that has become increasingly important to the UAE’s national agenda. Healthcare today extends well beyond the provision of medical treatment. It encompasses prevention, emergency preparedness, technology, research, regulation, healthcare infrastructure, professional standards, and the ability of health systems to respond to rapidly changing population needs.

His existing responsibilities as Chairman of the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence are particularly relevant to this portfolio. Emergency medical services and civil defence form an essential part of a resilient healthcare system, requiring effective coordination, preparedness and the ability to respond rapidly when lives are at risk.

As Minister of Health and Prevention, H.E. Al Sayegh oversees a portfolio focused not only on treating illness but also on preventing disease and improving population health. Public health, health awareness and screening are important elements of this approach, supporting a shift towards earlier intervention and encouraging healthier lifestyles across the community.

Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP)

Healthcare access and quality are also central to the Ministry’s responsibilities. Regulation and licensing of healthcare facilities and professionals are designed to maintain appropriate standards and ensure that patients receive safe and effective care. The pharmaceutical and medical products sector is similarly subject to regulatory oversight, with safety, quality and effectiveness remaining fundamental considerations.

Technology is expected to play an increasingly important role in the future of healthcare. The UAE has placed considerable emphasis on digital transformation, and the health sector is increasingly incorporating digital platforms and artificial intelligence to improve access, support healthcare professionals and enhance efficiency. Health data and research are equally important, providing the evidence needed to understand population health trends, plan services, and inform policy.

Shaping the Future of Health

The UAE’s healthcare ambitions are closely linked to its wider vision for a modern, sustainable, and technologically advanced nation. For H.E. Al Sayegh, leading the health portfolio means overseeing a sector that must continue to evolve in response to demographic change, emerging diseases, global health challenges and advances in medical technology.

Drawing on experience gained across government, business, energy, investment and international cooperation, His Excellency’s leadership of the Ministry of Health and Prevention comes at a time when healthcare is increasingly viewed not simply as a service, but as a strategic national priority encompassing prevention, innovation, preparedness, accessibility and long-term population health.