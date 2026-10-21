Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: H.E. Fahad Aljalajel, Minister Of Health Of The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

His Excellency Fahad Abdulrahman AlJalajel serves as Minister of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a post that places him at the centre of the country’s effort to reshape how healthcare is organised, financed, and delivered. His Excellency is a member of the Council of Ministers and of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, and he chairs the committee responsible for the Transformation Program in the health sector.

Background

Educated in Saudi Arabia, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from King Saud University in Riyadh. He went on to complete a Master’s degree in Computer Science at St. Joseph’s University in Pennsylvania, and later earned an Executive Certificate in Leadership and Management from the Sloan School of Management at MIT.

His Excellency’s career has been defined by work on strategy, planning and development across several of the Kingdom’s most prominent institutions. He managed major files at the General Authority for Investment, now the Ministry of Investment, as well as at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Health.

On June 2016, H.E. AlJalajel became Deputy Minister of Health for Planning and Development. In that role he helped supervise the development of the health sector’s transformation strategy, a period that brought successive changes across health services, including in digital development. He was also involved in overseeing emergency response plans during the Covid pandemic, along with the establishment of vaccine centres. The Kingdom reached the first levels among the Group of Twenty and ranked second on the pandemic response index, results that the ministry regards as a mark of its success in protecting citizens, residents, and visitors.

Key Achievements

A Royal Decree issued in October 2021 appointed His Excellency Minister of Health, with a mandate to lead the ministry’s development strategies and to speed the achievement of its goals. Since then, he has overseen one of the most consequential institutional changes in the history of the Saudi health system. In June 2022, the Council of Ministers approved the creation of the Health Holding Company, which provides health services through health clusters, and the National Health Insurance Centre, which finances those services. The reform separates the body that organises the system from the one that provides care, with the stated aim of improving effectiveness and efficiency and meeting the needs of the population more fully.

The Ministry of Health that His Excellency leads is responsible for the health of citizens across the Kingdom, with a stated vision of delivering integrated and comprehensive healthcare of the highest quality to citizens and residents alike. Its Vision Realization Office leads reform initiatives under Saudi Vision 2030, while the Health Affairs Directorates in the regions have been transformed into ministry branches. The move reinforces the ministry’s role as organiser and supervisor, leaving the financing and provision of services to other bodies.

The scale of his responsibilities is considerable. H.E. AlJalajel chairs 28 boards, centres, and committees. He is President of the Saudi Health Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, and he leads the boards of the General Authority for Food and Drug, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, the Public Health Authority known as Weqaya, and the National Company for Unified Procurement of Medicines, Devices and Medical Supplies, known as Nupco. His remit also covers the Saudi Center for Patient Safety, the National Center for the Promotion of Mental Health and the Saudi National Institute for Health Research, and His Excellency serves as President of the Saudi Center for Accreditation of Health Institutions.