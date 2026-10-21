Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Professor Giuseppe Mucci, Founder and CEO of Bioscience Institute

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Professor Giuseppe Mucci, Founder and CEO of Bioscience Institute, has built an international career centred on medical innovation, regenerative medicine and biotechnology. With a longstanding interest in advancing healthcare through scientific research, he has established a network of specialised facilities dedicated to developing innovative medical technologies and personalised treatment solutions with a focus on bridging the gap between scientific discovery and clinical application, particularly in stem cell research, cellular therapies, and genomic medicine.

Background

His professional journey reflects his commitment to combining scientific knowledge with entrepreneurial leadership. He holds a degree in Physical Education Science from the University of Urbino Carlo Bo in Italy and served as Professor of Bioeconomy at Lugano University in Switzerland between 2012 and 2016. Since 2014, he has also been an Advisory Board Member at Rome University Tor Vergata, maintaining his involvement in academic research and scientific development.

In 2005, Professor Mucci founded Bioscience Institute in San Marino, establishing a specialised organisation dedicated to regenerative medicine, cellular research, and advanced biotechnology. His objective was to explore the therapeutic potential of stem cells and develop innovative approaches to addressing complex medical conditions. Under his leadership, Bioscience Institute expanded its international operations, establishing a presence across Europe and the Middle East while developing expertise in cellular manufacturing, regenerative therapies, and genomic technologies.

Recognising the growing importance of advanced medical technologies within the UAE, Professor Mucci expanded Bioscience Institute into Dubai, establishing its presence within Dubai Healthcare City. The facility specialises in regenerative medicine and personalised autologous cellular therapies, particularly the expansion of mesenchymal cells derived from adipose tissue.

Beyond regenerative medicine, Professor Mucci has contributed to developments in genomics and molecular diagnostics. Through Bioscience Genomics, established as a spin-off associated with Rome University Tor Vergata, he has overseen activities involving next-generation sequencing, non-invasive prenatal testing and liquid biopsy technologies. These initiatives reflect his interest in understanding the molecular mechanisms associated with disease development and exploring opportunities for earlier identification of potential health risks.

His scientific contributions include patent applications relating to cancer risk assessment and advanced cellular manufacturing technologies. One application addresses the assessment of biological changes associated with the early development of solid cancers, while another concerns a compact stem cell manufacturing system designed to improve cellular culture processes and reduce contamination risks. He has also contributed to research examining cell-free DNA analysis, tissue regeneration and the potential applications of adipose-derived stem cells in regenerative medicine.

About Bioscience Institute

Founded in 2005, Bioscience Institute is an international organisation specialising in regenerative medicine, personalised autologous cellular therapies and genomic research, with facilities across Europe and Dubai. Its operations incorporate GMP-certified cellular manufacturing capabilities, including the processing, expansion and cryopreservation of cells derived from patients’ own tissues. Its specialised services encompass regenerative treatments, orthopaedic applications, cellular banking and advanced laboratory diagnostics.

Bioscience Institute has also developed HELIXAFE, an innovative genomic programme designed to identify biological markers associated with the early stages of cancer development. Through its integration of scientific research, specialised laboratory infrastructure and personalised medical services, Bioscience Institute continues to advance its commitment to biotechnology innovation and regenerative healthcare.