Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Shaista Asif, Co-Founder and Group CEO, PureHealth

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Shaista Asif, Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, has played a central role in transforming the organisation into one of the Middle East’s largest integrated healthcare groups. With more than 22 years of professional experience, including 16 years in healthcare, Asif has demonstrated extensive expertise in strategic management, international expansion and operational leadership across developed and emerging markets.

Having cofounded PureHealth in 2006, she assumed the position of Group COO in 2010, taking responsibility for overseeing the organisation’s operations and supporting its strategic growth. In December 2023, she was appointed Group CEO as part of a leadership restructuring ahead of PureHealth’s listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 23 December 2023. The restructuring was intended to simplify the Group’s management structure and align its leadership with its long-term business objectives.

Throughout her tenure, Asif has overseen several major acquisitions that have strengthened PureHealth’s position within the healthcare sector. These include Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) and the National Health Insurance Company (Daman), alongside the acquisition of a stake in Ardent Health in the United States.

Among her most significant achievements was leading the acquisition of Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest private hospital network. Announced in August 2023 and completed in January 2024, the transaction, valued at more than US$1.2 billion, represented the first healthcare acquisition of its kind in the UK by a UAE-based group. The acquisition marked an important milestone in PureHealth’s international expansion and demonstrated Asif’s involvement in executing major cross-border investments.

Also instrumental in advancing technological innovation within the organisation, Asif spearheaded the introduction of Pura, described as the region’s first artificial intelligence-backed healthcare companion application, designed to help individuals lead healthier and longer lives. She also led the launch of PureNet, a dedicated healthcare cloud platform providing digital health services.

Her leadership has extended to environmental sustainability. As Group COO, Asif played a critical role in PureHealth joining the United Nations-backed Race to Zero initiative and committing to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2040.

A strong advocate for women’s empowerment, Asif organised the Remarkable Emirati Women summit, which brought together more than 500 attendees, including female leaders and senior government officials, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation. She also contributed to the establishment of the Emirati Women Chapter, a mentorship initiative supporting the advancement of Emirati women.

About PureHealth

PureHealth operates an integrated healthcare network spanning the UAE, US, UK, Greece and Cyprus, comprising more than 110 hospitals, 316 clinics, 145 diagnostic laboratories, health insurance operations, 100 pharmacies, healthcare technology and strategic investments. Its developments during 2026 included the launch of the University of Nicosia campus in Athens, the introduction of SAKINA for Children, providing specialised mental health services, and the groundbreaking of SEHA Corniche Hospital. With a strategic focus on healthcare transformation, personalised medicine, technological innovation and longevity, PureHealth continues to expand its international presence while pursuing its vision of enabling healthier, longer lives.