Palma Development Advances AED5 Billion Serenia District Project with New Residential Phase

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Dubai-based real estate developer Palma Development has announced the launch of the second phase of Serenia District, its AED5 billion master-planned residential development in Jumeirah Islands, introducing two new apartment towers to the established villa community.

The second phase comprises East Residence 2 and East Residence 3, offering a range of one- to four-bedroom apartments.

East Residence 2 will rise 25 floors and feature two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences ranging from 1,316 to 5,364 square feet. East Residence 3, a 23-story tower, will offer one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 875 to 1,605 square feet.

The launch follows progress on the project’s first phase, West Residence, where foundation works have been completed and main contractor Khansaheb Civil Engineering has begun structural construction.

Kareem Derbas, CEO of Palma Development, said: “Jumeirah Islands has long been an established, highly sought-after community, but premium apartment options here have remained exceptionally limited. With Serenia District, we are addressing that structural supply gap. By combining location scarcity, world-class architecture, and dedicated lifestyle infrastructure, the project promotes longevity and builds lasting capital value for the project’s homeowners.”

Designed by Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, with Godwin Austen Johnson (GAJ) serving as design architect, Serenia District spans more than 600,000 square feet of land and has a total planned built-up area of 3.5 million square feet.

The development will comprise six residential towers connected through a shared lifestyle and wellness infrastructure, including a four-story clubhouse and six wellness zones.

The Serenia Signature Clubhouse will feature fitness facilities, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, sports courts, family recreational areas, and dedicated relaxation spaces.

According to the developer, the project is designed to introduce apartment living to Jumeirah Islands while incorporating amenities focused on health, recreation, and long-term well-being.

Construction activity is also underway on the second phase, with site operations and piling works in progress.

Established in 2002, Palma Development’s portfolio includes Cayan Infinity Tower, Silverene Towers, and Serenia Residences The Palm. The company focuses on residential and waterfront developments across Dubai.