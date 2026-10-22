Sherin Yassin on How AI and Retail Media Are Transforming Brand Growth

“What is really different about retail media and its importance and the shift for brands and the industry is the need for personalization and relevant consumer journey.”

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How can AI and retail media help brands connect with consumers more effectively while making advertising spending more efficient?

Speaking to Entrepreneur Middle East on the sidelines of Precision Media by Majid Al Futtaim’s inaugural Retail Media Summit, held at Dubai’s Museum of the Future, Sherin Yassin, COO International, MD Retail Media, Carrefour, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, discussed how AI, customer data, and omnichannel strategies are reshaping brand growth.

“What is really different about retail media and its importance and the shift for brands and the industry is the need for personalization and relevant consumer journey.”

Yassine also highlighted how retail media can help emerging businesses make better use of limited advertising budgets by reaching the right audiences at the right time.

“So I believe retail media is designed to actually help emerging brands as much as big brands.”

The conversation followed the launch of Precision Insights, an AI-powered platform designed to connect advertising performance across physical and digital channels with measurable sales outcomes.

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