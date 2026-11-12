UAE’s First IPO of 2026 Sees DIP Holding Raise AED1.9 Billion

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DIP Holding

DIP Holding PLC, the owner of Dubai Investments Park (DIP), made its trading debut on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on November 11, 2026, following an initial public offering (IPO) that raised approximately AED1.9 billion (US$529 million), marking the UAE’s first IPO of the year.

The offering involved the sale of 1,735,243,300 existing ordinary shares, representing 20% of DIP Holding’s issued share capital, by Dubai Investments PJSC, which remains the company’s majority shareholder with an 80% stake.

Priced at AED1.12 per share, the IPO valued DIP Holding at approximately AED9.7 billion (US$2.6 billion) at listing. The offering attracted demand from local, regional, and international investors.

The company’s shares began trading under the ticker symbol “DIP.”

To mark the listing, Khalid bin Kalban, Chairman of DIP Holding and Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments PJSC, and Omar AlMesmar, CEO of DIP Holding, rang the market-opening bell at DFM. The ceremony was attended by Helal Al Marri, Chairman of the DFM Board of Directors, and Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, alongside company executives and transaction partners.

Khalid Jassim Bin Kalban, Chairman of DIP Holding and Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Investments PJSC, said, “Today is an incredibly proud moment for both DIP Holding and Dubai Investments. The successful completion of this IPO and Dubai Investments’ first partial exit through a public offering, represents an important milestone in the Group’s journey and demonstrates its ability to build, scale and bring to market strong, mature and resilient businesses. The strong appetite that has been seen from a broad mix of investors is a clear endorsement of DIP Holding’s differentiated business model, the quality and stability of the business that has been built over more than 25 years, and the strength of Dubai Investments’ approach to long-term value creation. It is also a powerful vote of confidence in Dubai, its growth story and the continued depth and attractiveness of its capital markets.”

DIP Holding operates a capital-light business model supported by long-term leases and recurring rental income from Dubai Investments Park. The company expects to pursue further growth through rental repricing, increased subleasing fees, and the repositioning of plots for higher-value uses.

Omar AlMesmar, CEO of DIP Holding, said the company’s performance in the first half of 2026 demonstrated the strength of its business model and highlighted opportunities for continued earnings growth.

Under its dividend policy, DIP Holding expects to distribute annualized cash dividends of AED700 million for FY2026, excluding a pre-IPO dividend of AED100 million paid in September 2026. This is expected to increase to AED725 million for FY2027 and AED750 million for FY2028.

The first post-IPO dividend distribution of AED350 million, covering the second half of 2026, is expected in April 2027. The anticipated FY2027 dividend represents an implied yield of approximately 7.5% based on the IPO valuation.

Helal Al Marri, Chairman of the DFM Board of Directors, said the listing reflects continued investor interest in Dubai’s capital markets, noting that DFM’s total market capitalization has exceeded AED1 trillion.

The listing comes amid increased trading activity on DFM. As of September 2026, the exchange’s total market capitalization stood at AED993 billion, while total traded value rose 22% year-on-year to AED162 billion during the first nine months of 2026.

Average daily traded value also increased by 25% to AED883 million over the same period.