 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: BlockPeer

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FOUNDED IN: 2025

2025 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: FINTECH

BlockPeer Co-Founders Venkatesh Rengarajan Muthu, CEO, and Fieras Freijeh, CCO

BlockPeer is a UAE-based trade technology company building digital infrastructure to make cross-border trade faster, more efficient and accessible. Its platform enables businesses, financial institutions and logistics providers to issue, transfer and manage legally recognized electronic trade documents, including electronic Bills of Lading, Bills of Exchange and Promissory Notes, alongside programmable trade finance and bank ePresentation workflows.

Built for interoperability, BlockPeer enables trade documents to move securely across organizations and platforms, connecting physical trade with financing and settlement without creating closed digital ecosystems.

BlockPeer’s electronic Bill of Lading solution has received deemed approval from the International Group of P&I Clubs, a not-for-profit association of 12 Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Clubs providing marine liability cover for 90% of the world’s ocean-going tonnage. The company has also completed the ICC Digital Standards Initiative Reliability Assessment and is a TradeTrust Ready Partner. BlockPeer was awarded an XRPL grant from Ripple to advance interoperable digital trade infrastructure and programmable trade finance.