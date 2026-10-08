 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Cercli

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FOUNDED IN: 2023

2023 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: HRTECH

Cercli Founders Akeed Azmi, Co-Founder and CEO, and David Reche, Co-Founder and CTPO

Cercli is an AI-native people platform designed to unify hiring, payroll, HR, and workforce operations into a single system.

Founded in the UAE in 2023 by former Careem colleagues, Cercli helps companies streamline people operations through automation and AI-driven intelligence.

Backed by US$ 12 million in funding, Cercli serves high-growth companies across the MENA region and is expanding globally into the US and Europe.