 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Click To Secure (C2S)

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FOUNDED IN: 2021

2021 LOCATION: ABU DHABI

ABU DHABI SECTOR: FINTECH

Click To Secure (C2S) Founder Hisham Maher Hashem Safadi, Founder and CEO

Click To Secure (C2S) is a UAE-built insurance infrastructure company transforming fragmented, manual insurance processes into real-time, data-verified digital operations. Its cloud and API-native platform connects insurers, brokers, third-party administrators, payment gateways, and government systems, while AI agents support underwriting, policy administration, claims validation, and policy-aware payouts.

Its proprietary solutions include TRUST for claims, ORCADA for underwriting and placement. Unlike an insurer or broker, C2S provides the regulated technology infrastructure that enables partners to launch, operate, and scale insurance products across multiple markets and regulatory frameworks. In 2025, its platforms processed more than 520,000 policies, nearly 500 million in premiums, and over 136,000 claims.

C2S has reduced selected inspection requirements by more than 30% and claims-processing time by over 40%, while maintaining consistent profitability and a 33% profit margin.