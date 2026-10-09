Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Eternell

A precision longevity solution integrating multiomics diagnostics to identify root causes and personalize healthspan, monitored through a smart AI platform.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | Oct 09, 2026
Eternell

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  • FOUNDED IN: 2024
  • LOCATION: DUBAI
  • SECTOR: HEALTHTECH
Future 100 - 2025 Winner: Eternell
Eternell Founders Vikash Kumar Sharma, Group CEO, and Rajni Aggarwal, COO

Eternell is redefining longevity by moving beyond conventional rejuvenation and biohacking toward root-cause, precision healthcare. Drawing on its experience and healthcare ecosystem from a global smart hospitals chain, Eternell brings clinical, technological and operational expertise into longevity.

A precision longevity solution integrating multi-omics diagnostics to identify root causes and personalize healthspan monitored through Smart AI platform.

Eternell uniquely delivers a holistic 360-degree approach to longevity, integrating genomics, microbiome, biomarkers, brain assessments, regenerative medicine, lifestyle interventions and continuous monitoring. It operates two UAE clinics through a hub-and-spoke model, serving 1,500+ customers. Eternell has scaled 108+ specialized longevity supplements, advanced peptide research and longevity drug discovery, developing key molecules targeting healthy lifespan.

Eternell is also advancing stem-cell and exosome-based regenerative pathways. Its integrated AI, diagnostics, therapeutics and regenerative ecosystem is designed to deliver measurable healthspan outcomes at scale.

  • FOUNDED IN: 2024
  • LOCATION: DUBAI
  • SECTOR: HEALTHTECH
Future 100 - 2025 Winner: Eternell
Eternell Founders Vikash Kumar Sharma, Group CEO, and Rajni Aggarwal, COO

Eternell is redefining longevity by moving beyond conventional rejuvenation and biohacking toward root-cause, precision healthcare. Drawing on its experience and healthcare ecosystem from a global smart hospitals chain, Eternell brings clinical, technological and operational expertise into longevity.

A precision longevity solution integrating multi-omics diagnostics to identify root causes and personalize healthspan monitored through Smart AI platform.

Eternell uniquely delivers a holistic 360-degree approach to longevity, integrating genomics, microbiome, biomarkers, brain assessments, regenerative medicine, lifestyle interventions and continuous monitoring. It operates two UAE clinics through a hub-and-spoke model, serving 1,500+ customers. Eternell has scaled 108+ specialized longevity supplements, advanced peptide research and longevity drug discovery, developing key molecules targeting healthy lifespan.

Eternell is also advancing stem-cell and exosome-based regenerative pathways. Its integrated AI, diagnostics, therapeutics and regenerative ecosystem is designed to deliver measurable healthspan outcomes at scale.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

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