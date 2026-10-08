Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Hire AI

Voice-first agents that automate and scale daily work. One of the agents is a talent manager that matches candidates with fast-growing companies.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | Oct 08, 2026
Hire

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hire AI
Hire AI Founders Amshan Ashraf, Co-Founder and CPTO, and Vlad Zabiyaka, Co-Founder and CEO

Hire AI builds voice-first, human-like agents that automate daily work and are paid by outcome.

One of Hire AI’s first agents is Mo, a talent manager for candidates and a recruiter for companies. Hire AI is backed and advised by Antler and angels from companies such as Google, Tesla, Delivery Hero and Revolut.

Hire AI
Hire AI Founders Amshan Ashraf, Co-Founder and CPTO, and Vlad Zabiyaka, Co-Founder and CEO

Hire AI builds voice-first, human-like agents that automate daily work and are paid by outcome.

One of Hire AI’s first agents is Mo, a talent manager for candidates and a recruiter for companies. Hire AI is backed and advised by Antler and angels from companies such as Google, Tesla, Delivery Hero and Revolut.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Latest

See All

Related Content