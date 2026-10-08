Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Hire AI
Voice-first agents that automate and scale daily work. One of the agents is a talent manager that matches candidates with fast-growing companies.
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Hire AI builds voice-first, human-like agents that automate daily work and are paid by outcome.
One of Hire AI’s first agents is Mo, a talent manager for candidates and a recruiter for companies. Hire AI is backed and advised by Antler and angels from companies such as Google, Tesla, Delivery Hero and Revolut.
Hire AI builds voice-first, human-like agents that automate daily work and are paid by outcome.
One of Hire AI’s first agents is Mo, a talent manager for candidates and a recruiter for companies. Hire AI is backed and advised by Antler and angels from companies such as Google, Tesla, Delivery Hero and Revolut.