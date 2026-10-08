 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Climatify

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FOUNDED IN: 2023

2023 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: SUSTAINABILITY & ENVIRONMENT

Climatify Co-Founders Mai Moawad, Co-Founder and CEO; Dr. Marwa Alshalwani, Co-Founder and CPO; and Rowayyah Alhefeiti, Co-Founder and CFO

Climatify is a climate education and youth empowerment social enterprise transforming complex sustainability challenges into practical, engaging learning experiences.

It designs and delivers capacity-building programs, interactive climate simulations, and game-based learning solutions that equip young people with green skills, systems thinking, leadership, and the confidence to drive climate action.

Its unique approach bridges climate knowledge with real-world decision-making through experiential tools such as AgriClash and Green Sharks, enabling participants to explore agriculture, water, carbon markets, green entrepreneurship, and policy in interactive environments.

Since 2023, Climatify has reached over 25,000 young people, empowered more than 1,000 participants, engaged 200+ volunteers and interns, supported 250+ ideas and projects, and directly accelerated 50+ youth-led projects. Its initiatives have been delivered across the UAE and Egypt and connected youth with universities, institutions, international networks, and global climate platforms.