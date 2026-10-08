 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: COMMit

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FOUNDED IN: 2014

2014 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: ADVANCED MANUFACTURING

COMMit Founder Satyen Agrawal, CEO

COMMit is a Dubai-based AI infrastructure specialist with a clear purpose: to simplify and accelerate the deployment of high-performance AI computing worldwide.

Serving customers across Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, COMMit delivers end-to-end solutions spanning modular data centres, liquid-cooling readiness, cluster design and management, implementation, lifecycle support and structured financing.

COMMit’s unique value proposition combines over 20 years of IT expertise, strong global technology partnerships, specialist engineering capabilities and access to financing of billions of dollars —providing customers with a single accountable partner from concept to operation.

COMMit has executed more than 1,200 projects, worked with six of the UAE’s largest companies and generates 85% of its revenue through customer referrals. Key achievements include deploying the largest GPU cluster in Africa, being awarded an SME100 company, achieving 100% year-on-year growth and receiving the Best EMEA Partner of the Year 2024 award from NVIDIA.