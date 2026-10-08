Future 100 – 2025 Winner: EquaTalent

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FOUNDED IN: 2024

2024 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: HRTECH

EquaTalent Founders Oleg Kovalev, Co-Founder and CEO, and Khalfan Alfalasi, Co-Founder and CTO

EquaTalent is an AI-powered virtual recruiter that autonomously conducts live video screening interviews with job candidates.

It goes beyond the CV, asking dynamic questions based on the job description to understand whether a candidate is the right fit, while analyzing how they speak, their skills, and even subtle facial expressions. This helps companies spot strong candidates who might be missed in traditional resume reviews, ensuring every applicant is evaluated fairly and no top talent is overlooked.

EquaTalent cuts hiring time by up to 40% and uncovers more hidden talent. Easy to use for both small teams and large enterprises, it delivers a ranked list of the best matches so hiring managers can make faster, better decisions.