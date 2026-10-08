Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Healthmov
A data-AI-driven health and wellbeing platform that helps organizations improve the health and performance of their people.
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- FOUNDED IN: 2021
- LOCATION: DUBAI
- SECTOR: HEALTHTECH
From its UAE base, Healthmov’s vision is to make health more predictable, affordable, and equitable globally. Serving over 200 corporate clients and global partners, it offers a fully digital, AI-powered health solution focused on prevention and proactive chronic condition management.
As the market’s first to integrate AI-driven predictive analytics with a holistic approach to physical and behavioral health, the platform delivers hyper-personalized insights and AI coaching. Healthmov’s unique value lies in aligning results with measurable health improvements, achieving a 20% reduction in chronic conditions and a 15% decrease in long-term healthcare costs, delivering strong ROI for clients and users.
By providing actionable insights that optimize outcomes, it fosters shared accountability and value-based care. Healthmov connects stakeholders—payers, governments, providers, corporations, and individuals—bridging gaps within the healthcare ecosystem to promote sustainable, impactful health management.
- FOUNDED IN: 2021
- LOCATION: DUBAI
- SECTOR: HEALTHTECH
From its UAE base, Healthmov’s vision is to make health more predictable, affordable, and equitable globally. Serving over 200 corporate clients and global partners, it offers a fully digital, AI-powered health solution focused on prevention and proactive chronic condition management.
As the market’s first to integrate AI-driven predictive analytics with a holistic approach to physical and behavioral health, the platform delivers hyper-personalized insights and AI coaching. Healthmov’s unique value lies in aligning results with measurable health improvements, achieving a 20% reduction in chronic conditions and a 15% decrease in long-term healthcare costs, delivering strong ROI for clients and users.
By providing actionable insights that optimize outcomes, it fosters shared accountability and value-based care. Healthmov connects stakeholders—payers, governments, providers, corporations, and individuals—bridging gaps within the healthcare ecosystem to promote sustainable, impactful health management.