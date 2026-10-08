Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Healthmov

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FOUNDED IN: 2021

2021 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: HEALTHTECH

Healthmov Founders Olivier Jourdeuil, CEO, and Chris Baines, CRO

From its UAE base, Healthmov’s vision is to make health more predictable, affordable, and equitable globally. Serving over 200 corporate clients and global partners, it offers a fully digital, AI-powered health solution focused on prevention and proactive chronic condition management.

As the market’s first to integrate AI-driven predictive analytics with a holistic approach to physical and behavioral health, the platform delivers hyper-personalized insights and AI coaching. Healthmov’s unique value lies in aligning results with measurable health improvements, achieving a 20% reduction in chronic conditions and a 15% decrease in long-term healthcare costs, delivering strong ROI for clients and users.

By providing actionable insights that optimize outcomes, it fosters shared accountability and value-based care. Healthmov connects stakeholders—payers, governments, providers, corporations, and individuals—bridging gaps within the healthcare ecosystem to promote sustainable, impactful health management.