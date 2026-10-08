Future 100 – 2025 Winner: HealthStay.io

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FOUNDED IN: 2024

2024 LOCATION: DUBAI and ABU DHABI

DUBAI and ABU DHABI SECTOR: HEALTHTECH

HealthStay.io Founders Ruairí Tubrid, COO, and Sean Conaty, CEO

HealthStay.io has built an intelligent operating system for private healthcare and medical tourism. Its mission is bold: eliminate every point of friction between a patient’s first inquiry and successful post-treatment care.

The AI-native platform unifies patient intake, qualification, referrals, communication, payments, cross-border logistics and follow-ups – thus replacing fragmented systems, spreadsheets and WhatsApp threads with one secure, automated workflow. Unlike traditional CRMs that simply store information, HealthStay’s purpose-built AI agents actively execute the patient journey, enabling providers to respond faster, convert more patients and scale without adding administrative complexity.

Founded in the UAE, HealthStay has raised US$ 2 million to date, operates across four international markets and was selected for Hub71’s prestigious Access Program. It was also named Best UAE Homegrown Business at the MBRIF Demo Day 2024. By transforming operational chaos into seamless patient experiences, HealthStay empowers healthcare teams to spend less time managing processes—and more time delivering exceptional care.