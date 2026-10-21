Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Dr. Milena Al Mansuri, Founder and Medical Director, Milena Aesthetic Clinic

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Dr. Milena Al Mansuri is a DHA-licensed dermatologist and cosmetologist, one of the leading specialists in aesthetic medicine in the Middle East, and The Founder and Medical Director of Milena Aesthetic Clinic in Dubai. She qualified in dermatovenerology in 2016 and has practiced in the UAE for more than 10 years, as one of the first Russian-speaking doctors in the country’s aesthetic field.

She is known for her unique proprietary botulinum toxin (BTA) lifting protocols, including the Slim Face method for the lower third of the face, and for the Heart Lips lip augmentation technique. Her practice is built on combined protocols: she pairs the latest injectable techniques with advanced device technologies, including Endolift, XERF, PLADUO and ULTRA, and creates her own treatment mixes tailored to each patient’s skin and ageing pattern. Endolift is at the center of her work. Dr. Al Mansuri is a certified Endolift trainer in the Middle East and teaches the technique to other doctors. She combines Endolift with her injectable and device protocols to achieve a visible lifting effect without surgery.

She is an international speaker and has taken part in the AMWC and IMCAS congresses. Her approach to practicing in the Gulf starts from the climate. She writes on how UV exposure, heat, dry air, and dust change skin, and on adapting treatment plans to them. Taken together, her protocols, her teaching and her climate-led approach describe a doctor who treats technique, education, and environment as parts of the same practice.

About Milena Aesthetic Clinic

Milena Aesthetic Clinic is a Dubai-based group of aesthetic and anti-ageing medicine clinics founded by Dr. Al Mansuri, one of the leading aesthetic medicine specialists in the Middle East. Its doctors treat the face and body with combined protocols that pair the latest injectable techniques with advanced device-based technologies, using unique proprietary protocols and treatment mixes developed in-house, and its clinics operate in Al Safa and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR).

The group’s concept combines anti-age and proage medicine. Its programs reduce and manage biological age, with the aim of reprogramming how each patient ages. Milena Aesthetic Clinic began in Sharjah in 2019. Dr. Al Mansuri opened the AMV Slimming Centre in Dubai in 2021, the Al Safa clinic in 2022, and the JBR clinic in 2024.

About 30 dermatologists, cosmetologists, body specialists and nurses work across the group and speak English, Russian and Ukrainian with patients. The clinics offer botulinum toxin therapy, contouring, collagen therapy, biorevitalization, PRP and hair restoration, supported by one of the most advanced device portfolios in the region, including Endolift, XERF, PLADUO, ULTRA, Fotona, Sciton BBL, Moxi, Volnewmer, Ultraformer MPT, HydraFacial and Indib.

Endolift laser technology is a signature of the clinic. The minimally invasive procedure uses a micro-optical fiber, thinner than a hair, placed under the skin to tighten tissue and stimulate collagen without surgery. At Milena Aesthetic Clinic, it is used both on its own and within the clinic’s combined lifting protocols for the face and body.