Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Dr. Amina Nabil, Founder, La Vogue Experts Clinic

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Dr. Amina Nabil is an Emirati surgeon and the founder of La Vogue Experts Clinic in Dubai, where she focuses on oculoplastic surgery, aesthetics, and blepharoplasty. Her work addresses both the functional and the cosmetic concerns of the eyes and eyelids, in an area where the line between medical need and appearance is often fine. As founder, she shapes both the clinical approach and the standards of the practice that carries her vision.

Background

Her training combines early education in the UAE with study abroad, and she is a board-certified ophthalmologist. She completed her high school education in the UAE and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery at the University of Jordan. Dr. Nabil then returned to Dubai for her internship and ophthalmology residency with the Dubai Health Authority, followed by her Arab Board certification.

Specialization came through a particular interest. Dr. Nabil was first drawn to the functional and aesthetic aspects of the eye area, and that curiosity led her to oculoplasty, a discipline that brings surgical precision to the delicate structures surrounding the eye. She trained with a visiting oculoplasty consultant from France and completed advanced aesthetics training programs in London and Paris, as well as international masterclasses. Together, these experiences gave her a grounding in both the medical and the artistic sides of her work.

Her commitments extend beyond the operating theatre. Dr. Nabil is an educator and mentor, serving at iClass Anatomy and the Emirates Medical Association, and mentoring is a natural extension of a career built on training. She is also a regular public speaker on aesthetic eye surgery, longevity, and wellness, and on the growing role of Emirati women in specialized medical entrepreneurship, a subject to which her own career lends a personal dimension.

About La Vogue Experts Clinic

La Vogue Experts Clinic is a Dubai-based aesthetic eye surgery and wellness clinic that treats functional and cosmetic concerns of the eyes and face, with a focus on oculoplastic surgery, blepharoplasty, and aesthetic medicine. It combines specialist medical knowledge, aesthetics, wellness, and patient education in one clinically governed environment. Treatments range from aesthetic eye and eyelid surgery to injectables, device-based treatments, regenerative therapies and IV wellness therapy, and new ones are introduced selectively after the clinic reviews the evidence, regulatory status, product traceability and practitioner training. The clinic sees patients from across Dubai’s diverse population, adapting the technology, treatment intensity and aftercare to each person’s skin type and expectations. Patient education sits alongside treatment, so that decisions are informed rather than rushed. Its next chapter focuses on deepening expertise where ophthalmology, oculoplastic surgery, aesthetics, and wellness intersect, with stronger protocols, patient education, follow-up systems and multidisciplinary collaborations.