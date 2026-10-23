Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Opens Fourth Global Digital Art Competition

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), hosted by Masdar, is inviting digital artists aged 18 and older worldwide to enter its fourth Global Digital Art Competition. Entries close on November 16, 2026.

Works should respond to the ADSW 2027 theme, “Securing Systems. Sustaining Growth.,” and may address one or more of its five pillars: Future Energy Systems; Advanced Technology and AI; Water, Food and Resource Security; Investment and Infrastructure; and Human Development and Prosperity.

Submissions can include static or moving-image works, interactive and generative art, immersive experiences, and web-based pieces. Artists must disclose any AI, generative, or creative-coding tools used and explain their role in the work.

Entries will be judged on concept, artistic vision and originality, impact, representation, and accessibility by a panel that includes Dyala Nusseibeh, director of Frieze Abu Dhabi; Kawthar Bin Sulayem, founder and CEO of District1795; artist Hamad Al Shamsi; Anna Magritskaya, managing director of Theatre of Digital Art; visual artist and creative director Khawla Abou Saleh; and calligraphy artist Diaa Allam.

One winner and two finalists will be announced in Abu Dhabi on January 13, 2027, during ADSW 2027, where their work will be showcased. The competition is part of ADSW’s Arts and Culture program and is organized in partnership with District1795.

Guidelines and submissions can be found HERE.