Robinhood Gets DFSA Green Light to Launch in the Middle East From DIFC

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Robinhood, the US investing app known for popularizing commission-free stock trading, has received authorization from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to offer its retail investing platform in the Middle East from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The approval allows Robinhood to offer trading and custody across all 10 DFSA-approved asset classes, including equities, crypto, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and investment tokens. The company plans to launch its products in the region in 2027.

“The DIFC is one of the world’s most important financial hubs, and our expansion there brings us closer to building a global platform that enables anyone, anywhere to own the highest quality financial assets,” said Vlad Tenev, Chairman and CEO, Robinhood.

Founded in 2013 by Stanford graduates Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood launched its mobile app in 2015 with an aim to let ordinary people buy and sell stocks without paying trading commissions. The company went public on Nasdaq in 2021 under the ticker HOOD.

“The DIFC has quickly become one of the world’s most dynamic centers for financial innovation, situated at the heart of a rapidly growing wave of retail investors across the MENA region,” said Johann Kerbrat, SVP and GM, Robinhood Crypto and International. “We are excited to deliver the modern, accessible financial tools these investors deserve.”

“Robinhood’s decision to establish its regional headquarters in DIFC reinforces Dubai’s position as a global hub for financial innovation and reflects the growing demand for accessible, technology-driven investment services across the Middle East,” said His Excellency Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority. “With its proven ability to broaden participation in financial markets, Robinhood is well positioned to contribute to the continued development of the region’s investment landscape and to connect a new generation of investors with opportunities across global markets.”

Robinhood’s regional operations will be led by Salah Kaddoura, Senior Executive Officer and President, Robinhood MENA, who brings fintech and investment experience from across the region and will oversee the company’s growing local team.