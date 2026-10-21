Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Dr. Dragana Spica, Specialist Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Dr. Dragana Spica is a Specialist Reconstructive and Plastic Surgeon and Lead Plastic Surgeon, with 19 years of progressive experience in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. Her career has taken her from the operating theatres of Belgrade to some of the leading aesthetic surgery facilities in Dubai, and her work has attracted the attention of major lifestyle, beauty, and medical publications.

Background

Her foundations were laid in Serbia. Dr. Spica graduated from the University of Belgrade in 2005 and is a Serbian board-certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon. She went on to obtain a Master’s degree in Surgical Anatomy, completed in 2010, followed by postgraduate specialized study in Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, completed in 2014. The sequence moves from a detailed understanding of surgical anatomy to specialized study in aesthetic and reconstructive practice, a path that gives her work a firm academic footing.

Her surgical residency took place at the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Belgrade. She continued to practice and to build professional experience at the Clinical Centre of Serbia University Hospital in Belgrade, a prestigious institution. There she learned from eminent professors, and the training left her extensively prepared in both aesthetic and reconstructive procedures.

Before joining her present clinic, Dr. Spica worked with leading facilities for aesthetic surgery in Dubai. She is a member of two professional bodies, the Serbian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons and the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society, memberships that reflect her ties to both the country where she trained and the one where she now practices and place her within established professional communities.

Key Interests

Her special interests are broad. In facial aesthetic surgery, they include upper and lower blepharoplasty, face and neck lifts, smile dimple creation and the correction of a double chin. Dr. Spica also performs fat transfer to the face, and she offers jawline definition among her nonsurgical treatments.

In breast surgery, she performs breast augmentation, breast lifting with or without an implant, and breast reduction, together with surgery for gynaecomastia. Gynaecomastia is the enlargement of breast tissue in men, and it is treated alongside the enhancement, lifting and reduction procedures she offers.

Body contouring forms another major part of her practice. It covers Vaser liposuction and classic liposuction, with treatment available for the arms, abdomen, back, waist, buttocks and thighs, including a full 360-degree approach to the arms and thighs. Dr. Spica also practices body sculpting with fat grafting, and fat transfer to the buttocks and to the dorsal side of the hands. Her abdominoplasty, commonly known as a tummy tuck, includes plication of the rectus muscles.

Alongside surgery, Dr. Spica provides a range of nonsurgical procedures. These include Botox injections for the face, neck, and underarms, the last of which treats hyperhidrosis, or excessive sweating, as well as hyaluronic fillers, mesotherapy, platelet-rich plasma treatment, and thread lifting. The combination allows her to offer patients options that range from subtle refinement to more extensive surgical change.

Her work has been featured by prominent media outlets, along with other leading lifestyle, beauty and medical publications. Such coverage reflects a public profile that has grown alongside her clinical reputation, and it extends her recognition well beyond the consulting room.

With nearly two decades of experience, a training rooted in the University of Belgrade and its university hospital, and a practice that spans the face, breast and body, Dr. Spica has built a career defined by breadth, technical grounding and a steady commitment to her profession and her patients.