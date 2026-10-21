Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Dr. Keyana Emamian, Aesthetic and Anti-Ageing Specialist, Highness Clinics

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Dr. Keyana Emamian is an aesthetic and regenerative medicine doctor whose career spans more than 20 years and several continents. As an Aesthetic and Anti-Ageing Specialist at Highness Clinics, she is recognized for bringing together science, precision, and artistry in every treatment she delivers, and for a passion for her field that shapes the way she works with each person who comes to her.

Her professional focus rests on three areas: aesthetic medicine, regenerative medicine, and facial harmony. She is also known as an advocate for natural, confident beauty, a position that informs both the treatments she recommends and the way she delivers them. In an industry where trends often change quickly, Dr. Emamian remains committed to results that look considered rather than conspicuous, and to treatment that supports a person’s own sense of identity.

Her interest in the field extends well beyond the skin. For Dr. Emamian, aesthetics and regenerative medicine are ultimately about confidence and empowerment, and about creating harmony between how a person feels and how they present themselves to the world. That belief places the individual at the center of every consultation, with the aim of ensuring that the outcome reflects the person as much as the procedure.

She is especially respected for her work in facial balancing and contouring. These are subtle enhancements designed to restore proportion and elevate natural beauty, without altering the features that make someone unique. The emphasis falls on the face as a whole, where each adjustment is judged by how it relates to the rest, rather than as a feature treated in isolation. It is a discipline that demands a precise eye and a steady hand, and it is one in which Dr. Emamian has built her reputation.

Her approach is highly personalized and is guided by a clear principle: less is often more, and true beauty lies in balance rather than excess. This conviction sets the tone for her practice. Treatment plans are shaped around the individual, with restraint treated as a skill. The aim is a result in which a person recognizes themselves, looking refreshed and balanced rather than changed.

About Highness Clinics

Highness Clinics was founded by Dr. Firas Hamdan, a medical doctor specializing in cosmetic surgery and health rejuvenation, and has locations that include Dubai, Beirut and Doha. The Dubai clinic is based in Dubai Healthcare City, where services include anti-ageing skin care, laser treatments and plastic surgery. The group states its aim as combining the art of medicine and beauty with the latest advances in research and technology, so that every treatment plan is individualized.