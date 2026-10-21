Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Olimpia Carmen, Laser and Skin Care Department Lead, Gulglam Clinics

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

With 30 years of experience in the aesthetic and laser industry, Olimpia Carmen is a highly respected Aesthetic Laser Specialist, Trainer, and pioneer in advanced laser treatments. She is renowned for her expertise, her precision and her dedication to excellence, qualities that have made her one of the most recognizable names in her field.

Her Background

Her place in the history of aesthetics in the UAE is secure. In 2003, she became one of the first licensed Aesthetic Laser Specialists in Dubai, establishing herself at a time when aesthetic laser technology was still an emerging field in the region.

The description of her as a trailblazer is therefore earned in the most literal sense. Entering the profession when laser technology was new to the region meant building her expertise alongside the technology itself, and it is that early start which now gives her three decades of accumulated knowledge.

Over the three decades since she entered the industry, Carmen has built a career defined by continuous learning, innovation and an unwavering commitment to professional standards and patient care. Her progress has not been a matter of a single achievement, and it cannot be explained by experience alone. It has rested on a steady willingness to study new techniques, to test them against sound clinical judgement and to adopt them only when they serve the patient.

She is known, both affectionately and professionally, as The Queen of Lasers, a title that colleagues, clients, and the wider industry use with respect. The title reflects a reputation built on her deep understanding of laser technologies, treatment protocols, skin rejuvenation and aesthetic procedures. Her extensive practical experience has given her a distinctive ability to assess individual skin concerns and to develop treatment approaches that are safe, effective, and personalized, rather than applied uniformly to every client.

Beyond her clinical expertise, Carmen is a passionate educator and trainer. She shares her knowledge and practical experience with aesthetic professionals and aspiring laser specialists, and her training is valued for combining technical knowledge with the realities of clinical practice. The emphasis on responsibility runs through her work. Throughout her career, she has remained at the forefront of an ever-evolving industry, embracing new technologies while holding to the importance of safety, ethics, and individualized patient care. Technology is treated as a tool whose value depends on the knowledge of the person using it.

About Gulglam Clinics

Gulglam Clinics, with which she is associated, is an aesthetic and plastic surgery clinic in Dubai. Its plastic surgery services include rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, liposuction, breast augmentation, tummy tuck and body contouring. The clinic focuses on delivering individualized care and results that look natural, through modern technologies and qualified specialists. The combination of surgical and aesthetic services under one roof gives patients a broad range of options within a single clinic. Its approach places emphasis on understanding each patient’s individual needs and developing treatment plans suited to their specific goals. The clinic also provides patients with access to a range of aesthetic procedures alongside its surgical services, supporting a more comprehensive approach to personal appearance and wellbeing.