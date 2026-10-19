Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director, Al Khayyat Investments

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

For Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director of Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), healthcare innovation begins with a practical question: how can it make a difference to the people who need it? His approach brings together global partnerships, local expertise and the infrastructure required to translate that ambition into everyday access to care.

That focus builds on a legacy established by his father, a surgeon by education, founder and Chairman Dr. Saad F. Al Khayyat, with the opening of BinSina Pharmacy in Dubai in 1965. Following a gradual transition alongside his father, Al Khayyat stepped into executive leadership in 2017 and has since guided AKI’s continued expansion. Today, the diversified Emirati family business employs more than 12,000 people across the region, with healthcare remaining central to its identity. What began as the opening of a single BinSina Pharmacy in Dubai has grown into a regional force spanning pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, consumer goods (food and none food), contracting, retail, fitness, automotive, environmental & veterinary services, logistics, and manufacturing, with operations across the UAE, GCC, Iraq, Levant and Egypt.

“What gives me the greatest sense of purpose is what our growth over the decades has allowed us to do for people,” says Al Khayyat. “Growth is about creating greater access to quality care and products, making healthcare experiences better, and bringing solutions that genuinely improve lives.”

AKI’s healthcare businesses contribute to that ambition in complementary ways. BinSina Pharmacy provides trusted health and wellness advice through more than 150 retail locations; AKI Pharma connects international pharmaceutical partners with regional markets; and AKI MedLab supports healthcare providers with medical technologies and diagnostics. Across the wider company, Befit and VetHealth extend AKI’s contribution into fitness and animal health.

Connecting Global Innovation with Local Care

Al Khayyat’s view of innovation is grounded in the experience of the person receiving care. Behind every medicine, diagnostic tool or medical technology is someone looking for an answer, a treatment or a better quality of life.

“Within our healthcare arm, the starting point of every decision we make is questioning if it will lead to better care or a better experience for patients and the people we serve.”

For AKI, that means looking internationally and locally for the best technologies and therapies, while understanding what is needed to introduce and support them here in the UAE and beyond.

“The UAE has built and enviroment that powers healthcare development and progress. Our role is to stay close to advances taking place, identify those that can address needs in our markets and work with the right partners to make them accessible,” Al Khayyat explains.

That approach is reflected in AKI’s work across cardiac ablation, vascular intervention and digital health. Its contribution also encompasses the expertise required to support adoption. AKI MedLab’s capabilities include installation of medical equipment and technologies, clinical engineering and physician education, helping healthcare providers introduce and use advanced tools. These capabilities give substance to AKI’s role as a bridge between international innovation and local healthcare needs. The work involves building partnerships, understanding clinical requirements and providing ongoing support so that new solutions can become part of care delivery.

Building the Capacity to Deliver with Purpose

Reliable access to healthcare also depends on the systems operating behind the scenes. As AKI expands, investment in its supply chain infrastructure is an important part of supporting its healthcare businesses. At the AKI Fulfilment & Innovation Centre, drone-based inventory checks, dynamic replenishment and pick-to-light systems support increasingly sophisticated operations. These technologies are designed to improve inventory visibility and fulfilment accuracy, strengthening the capacity needed to serve customers as demand grows.

For Al Khayyat, that operational investment sits alongside a responsibility to keep listening to customers, healthcare professionals and the communities AKI serves. The organization’s progress also depends on the expertise and commitment of its people across businesses and markets.

“Our successes are never the work of one person alone. Everything AKI has and continues to achieve is the collective result of our people and partners coming together ,” he says.

The Next Chapter

Looking ahead, Al Khayyat’s priorities bring together the different elements of AKI’s healthcare strategy: expanding access, strengthening expertise and building the partnerships and infrastructure that support both. As AKI continues to evolve, that sense of purpose remains at the heart of its direction, learning from the people it serves, embracing innovation, bringing global advances closer to home and building an ecosystem capable of meeting changing healthcare needs.