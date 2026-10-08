Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Ahya

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FOUNDED IN: 2023

2023 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: SUSTAINABILITY & ENVIRONMENT

Ahya Founders Abdulla Lootah & Salaal Hasan

Ahya was founded in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision as the first national sustainability innovation company. It provides AI-powered software that acts as a “Google” for climate-neutrality solutions including AhyaOS, a unified platform for managing ESG data and simplifying the measurement, analysis and reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions aligned with the GHG Protocol, Federal DecreeLaw No. 11 of 2024, ISO 14064-1, IFRS S1 and S2, GRI and others.

AhyaAI is a patented climate-intelligence layer for automation, prediction and decision-support. Tawazun by Ahya provides a voluntary marketplace for buying and trading verified carbon credits to offset hard-to-abate emissions. Ahya manages 25 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) for customers across banking, manufacturing, energy, development and SME sectors, aiming to manage and reduce 100 million tCO2e annually by 2030 with accuracy, transparency and economic growth. Ahya received the UNITU AI for Good Climate Action Innovation Award at COP30 and the Arab League’s Africa Goes Green Award at COP29.