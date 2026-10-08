Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Al Alfiya Space Corporation

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FOUNDED IN: 2025

2025 LOCATION: ABU DHABI

ABU DHABI SECTOR: SPACE

Al Alfiya Space Corporation Founder Will Walker

Al Alfiya Space Corporation is an aerospace education and training company, founded in 2025 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Its purpose is to build the UAE’s foundation for space learning, junior astronaut readiness, and human performance in spaceflight, focused on nurturing children aged 4 to 15 for the future space sector.

Its solution spans four service lines: STEM-based space education for schools, immersive UAE Space Camps where young learners train like astronauts through live simulations, human performance optimization courses, and collaborative research with global space agencies and universities. Its unique value proposition is The Astronaut Method©, a flagship framework by human performance scientist Nikki McLeary, translating elite astronaut training principles into age-appropriate tools that equip children with the skills, confidence, and curiosity needed for the UAE’s developing space ecosystem. Key achievements include founding this proprietary methodology and forging partnerships positioning the UAE as a hub for astronaut development.