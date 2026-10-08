Future 100 – 2025 Winner: 1.618

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FOUNDED IN: 2025

LOCATION: DUBAI

SECTOR: HEALTHTECH

FOUNDER: TARIQ SHEIKH

1.618 is a human performance intelligence company named after the golden ratio, i.e. the proportion that recurs wherever biology optimizes itself. It has trained a dedicated AI model on longitudinal data from elite endurance and professional athletes —the population measured more precisely, and for longer, than any other— to build a working definition of what optimal human performance looks like. Then it inverts it.

The model reads an ordinary person’s biomarkers, wearable signals and any other data source they can connect, compares them against that optimal reference, and returns specific, sequenced actions across sleep, movement, nutrition and recovery. Not a dashboard of numbers, but a direction.

The premise is that most people lose a decade of healthy, capable years to small accumulated decisions nobody ever flagged. 1.618’s purpose is to give that decade back.