 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: AURA

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FOUNDED IN: 2019

2019 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: FINTECH

AURA Founder Aravind Venkat, CEO

AURA is a UAE homegrown insurTech company headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). AURA is transforming insurance underwriting, distribution, and management across the Middle East and Africa. Its vision is to empower the insurance ecosystem through integrated digital infrastructure connecting insurers, reinsurers, brokers, aggregators, government entities, and non-insurance partners.

AURA provides Software as a service (SaaS), embedded insurance, application programming interfaces (APIs), and lowcode solutions to digitize the insurance journey from pricing and underwriting to policy issuance. Its platforms help reduce transaction processing times, enhance transparency, and improve portfolio management efficiency. In 2025, insurance premiums exceeding US$ 5 billion were priced and quoted through AURA’s platforms, while approximately one-third of insurance companies in the UAE adopted AURA’s technologies, reflecting its growth and the industry’s trust in its solutions.