 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Awery

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FOUNDED IN: 2009

2009 LOCATION: RAS AL KHAIMAH

RAS AL KHAIMAH SECTOR: INTELLIGENT MOBILITY

Awery Founder and CEO Dr. Vitalii Smilianets

Awery is a UAE-headquartered aviation technology company transforming how airlines, GSSAs, cargo operators, and freight forwarders manage and sell air cargo. Its integrated ecosystem combines Awery ERP, which automates sales, operations, finance, compliance, and cargo management, with CargoBooking, a digital marketplace enabling instant rates, quotations, bookings, and shipment visibility.

AI-powered automation reduces manual work, improves data accuracy, and helps aviation businesses scale efficiently through connected, real-time workflows. Established in 2009, Awery serves the global aviation industry and actively contributes to IATA ONE Record and industry digitalization initiatives.

Its achievements include five IATA ONE Record Hackathon wins, ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 Certifications, AI-powered cargo processing achieving 99% data-transfer accuracy, and recognition from TIACA for digital innovation in air cargo.