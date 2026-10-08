 Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Bellboy

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FOUNDED IN: 2025

2025 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: PROPTECH

Bellboy Founders Bhuvan Batra, Faheem Naser, and Harsh Ajmera

Bellboy builds AI employees for hotels. Hotels lose revenue and guest satisfaction every time a call goes unanswered, a WhatsApp message sits idle, or a request arrives in a language the front desk doesn’t speak — and they surrender 15–25% of every booking to Online travel agency (OTA) commissions.

Bellboy’s AI employees handle guest communication across voice, WhatsApp, and email, 24/7, in 60+ languages, covering front desk, concierge, reservations, and room service. Every conversation is captured and converted, turning inbound demand into direct bookings rather than OTA revenue.

What sets Bellboy apart is depth of integration: a nine-month certified OPERA Cloud (OHIP) PMS connection means the AI acts on live hotel data, not scripted responses — a barrier most competitors haven’t cleared.

Bellboy is live across 22+ hotels with anchor clients including Rotana with a pipeline of 125+ properties, and recognition as a Deloitte Fast 50 Rising Star.