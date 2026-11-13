Saudi Arabia’s HUMAIN Launches HUMAIN+ to Expand Applied AI Education

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HUMAIN

HUMAIN, an artificial intelligence (AI) company backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has launched HUMAIN+, an applied AI education initiative designed to help individuals and organizations build, deploy and use AI to address real-world challenges.

The launch included the inauguration of the HUMAIN+ learning center at the company’s Riyadh headquarters in Majdoul Tower. The center is scheduled to begin operating in the first quarter of 2027 and is designed to accommodate about 1,500 learners a year.

The initiative combines role-based learning, sector-specific labs, hands-on product development and assessments based on the skills participants demonstrate. It also offers certificates of completion and aims to help organizations move from AI experimentation to adoption and deployment.

HUMAIN+ will offer four learning tracks for leaders, nontechnical professionals, technical specialists and students. Topics will range from AI strategy, governance and productivity to product development, agentic AI, security and infrastructure operations.

“Through HUMAIN+, we are connecting our full-stack AI capabilities with hands-on learning, empowering leaders to make better decisions, professionals to transform how they work, and builders to turn ideas into real solutions,” HUMAIN CEO Tareq Amin said.

Its sector-specific labs will connect learning to real-world challenges across government, finance, health care, energy and industry, education, tourism, logistics and supply chain, legal and compliance, human resources, and sport. Participants will identify challenges, design use cases, build prototypes, validate solutions and demonstrate results using HUMAIN’s AI platforms, models and infrastructure.

The program will combine on-campus instruction, self-paced digital learning supported by an ALLAM-powered tutor and immersive experiences.

“HUMAIN+ is designed around a fundamental question: what can a learner actually build, improve or deploy as a result of their experience?” said Mubashir Malik, Head of HUMAIN Academy. “We are bringing learning into the context of real work, with programs shaped around industry challenges and practical outcomes.”

HUMAIN is also working with video streaming company VUZ to develop lessons that combine HUMAIN’s AI tools with VUZ’s patented 360-degree video technology. The companies presented the first demonstration at the launch, and HUMAIN said it expects the experience to become available in the coming month.

HUMAIN said it is also developing partnerships with technology companies, educational institutions and industry organizations to bring additional tools and industry expertise into its courses and labs.

RELATED: HUMAIN Invests in and Partners with Arabic.AI and / Tarjama to Advance Arabic Language Translation and Document Intelligence