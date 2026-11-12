Amazon Becomes First E-Commerce Retailer to Join UAE’s Essential Goods Prices Platform

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Ministry of Economy and Tourism

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has announced a collaboration with Amazon UAE to expand price comparisons on its Essential Goods Prices Platform, aiming to strengthen smart shopping for consumers, while supporting price transparency and fair competition in the UAE.

Amazon UAE is the first e-commerce retailer to join the platform. Its prices are already live, allowing shoppers to compare them with those at 12 major physical retail outlets.

The Ministry and Amazon formalized the collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding signed at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai. In the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, the agreement was signed by H.E. Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry, and Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President on behalf of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey.

“The new collaboration with Amazon represents a transformative step forward in this direction by enhancing digital connectivity between government and e-commerce retailers, leveraging advanced technologies to develop digital solutions that strengthen consumer protection and increase transparency within e-commerce,” H.E. Bin Touq said. “This, in turn, contributes to improving market efficiency, enhancing the competitiveness of the digital economic ecosystem, and supporting greater integration between data and digital services provided to the public.”

Launched in April, the Essential Goods Prices Platform monitors prices in real time across 33 product categories, including 17 essential consumer goods and 16 other commodities. It displays the lowest and highest prices for each outlet and lets shoppers build a grocery basket to see where their selected items would cost the least.

The ministry said Amazon’s pricing data will be updated regularly under approved technical and data security standards.

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