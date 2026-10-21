Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Dr. John Milam Shamoun, Specialist in Plastic Surgery, Hortman Clinics

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Currently practicing at Hortman Clinics in Dubai, Dr. Shamoun continues to provide plastic surgery care using the latest advancements in the field. His commitment to excellence, innovation and patient satisfaction has earned him recognition as one of the top plastic surgeons internationally.

Dr John Milam Shamoun is a globally recognized Specialist in Plastic Surgery with more than 25 years of experience in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. His career combines advanced surgical expertise with an artistic approach to enhancing each patient’s individual features, with a focus on natural, refined, and lasting results. His philosophy centers on safety, precision, and careful attention to each patient’s individual characteristics.

His Background

Holding multiple board certifications, he is certified by the American Board of Surgery, the American Board of Plastic Surgery, the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Forensic Medicine. Over the course of his career, more than 20,000 surgical procedures have taken him across the globe, including complex revision surgeries to correct unsatisfactory outcomes from previous operations. Such cases require precision, detailed assessment and careful surgical planning, particularly where previous procedures have altered a patient’s anatomy. His experience in managing these challenging cases forms an important part of his wider surgical expertise.

His areas of specialization include facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, body contouring, abdominoplasty and restorative breast surgery. Across these procedures, the emphasis is on achieving natural-looking results that enhance rather than overwhelm a patient’s appearance. He believes successful plastic surgery should be subtle, balanced and harmonious with natural anatomy, with the aim of leaving patients looking refreshed without appearing obviously operated on.

Patient education is another important element of the approach. Time is taken to guide patients through every stage of their treatment journey, helping them understand their options and distinguish proven treatments from trends. Transparent communication is central to building trust and enabling patients to make informed and confident decisions about their treatment plans.

With a diverse international patient base, cultural sensitivity and personalization are also important considerations. Individual preferences, cultural norms and aesthetic goals are considered when treatment is tailored. The philosophy brings together science, craftsmanship and artistry. A master plastic surgeon, he believes, must be a skilled doctor to ensure safety, a precise craftsman to execute procedures effectively and an artist capable of creating results that are unique to each individual. This combination of medical knowledge, technical precision and aesthetic judgement informs the overall approach to his work.

About Hortman Clinics

Hortman Clinics is a luxury clinic offering an extensive range of face, hair, and body aesthetic treatments designed to enhance natural appearance and wellbeing. Led by board-certified dermatology specialists and DHA-licensed doctors, every treatment plan and procedure is tailored around individual aesthetic and health goals. Its services include cosmetic surgery, dermatology, advanced laser therapies, hair restoration, dentistry, women’s health, and regenerative wellness. The clinic also uses DHA-approved products and medical equipment, alongside advanced technologies and a stated commitment to high standards of patient care and safety. Within this multidisciplinary setting, the plastic surgery offering is complemented by a wider range of aesthetic, health and wellness services, creating a personalized environment for patients seeking specialist care.