Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Dr. Maurizio Viel, Plastic Surgeon and Co-founder, Cornerstone Clinic

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Dr. Maurizio Viel is a licensed plastic surgeon with more than 30 years of experience in aesthetic plastic surgery. Licensed to practice in the UAE, Italy, the UK, and Ireland, he has established an international career spanning some of the world’s leading destinations for cosmetic and aesthetic medicine, including Harley Street in London, Dubai, and Milan.

He obtained his medical degree from the University of Milan in Italy before completing his studies in aesthetic plastic surgery in London. His extensive clinical experience has placed him at the forefront of the field for more than three decades, during which he has developed a reputation extending beyond his work with individual patients to include education and professional training within the medical community.

A Wealth of Experience

Throughout his career, Dr. Viel has been involved in pioneering and introducing many of the plastic surgery procedures that are now available to patients. This experience has made him sought after not only by patients but also by medical corporations, with his expertise contributing to the training of surgeons and doctors internationally. His work reflects a career that has combined clinical practice with a broader role in advancing knowledge and expertise within aesthetic plastic surgery.

His international standing has also led to invitations to speak at aesthetic congresses around the world. Recognized as a leading plastic surgeon and beauty specialist, Dr. Viel contributes his experience and knowledge to professional audiences within the international aesthetic medicine community. His role as a speaker reflects the breadth of his experience and his continuing engagement with developments within the speciality.

Alongside his medical career, Dr. Viel is the coauthor of the sold-out book ‘The Viel’s Beauty Bible’, adding an authorial dimension to his work in the field of beauty and aesthetics. The book forms part of a career that has extended beyond clinical practice, with his expertise and perspective reaching wider audiences interested in beauty and aesthetic procedures.

With a career spanning multiple countries and major centers of aesthetic medicine, his professional experience brings together clinical practice, surgical education, international speaking engagements and a long-standing involvement in the development of aesthetic plastic surgery. He speaks both Italian and English, supporting his work across his international professional network.

About Cornerstone

Founded by Dr. Viel and based in Dubai Marina, the integrated medical health center is focused on longevity and rejuvenation, combining his three decades of experience in plastic surgery with a wider approach to health and wellbeing. The clinic offers both invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures alongside wellness and family medicine, creating a setting where aesthetic care sits within a more comprehensive healthcare offering. Its services extend to chronic illness management, pediatric care, ENT, allergies, minor injuries, women’s healthcare, and family planning, as well as immunizations, skin conditions, mental health care and dentistry. Care is provided by the permanent Cornerstone team alongside visiting specialists and clinicians from around the world. The result is an integrated healthcare destination designed to serve individuals and families while bringing together aesthetics, preventive care, wellness, and longevity under one roof.