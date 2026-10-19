Entrepreneur Middle East’s Healthcare Visionaries 2026: Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group

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This article is part of Entrepreneur Middle East’s Special Healthcare Visionaries 2026 issue.

Having spent nearly three decades establishing a healthcare and education network spanning several continents, Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group ranks among the Gulf region’s most successful entrepreneurs.

He has overseen the development of an enterprise now valued at approximately US$2.6 billion, spanning healthcare, medical education, research, diagnostics, wellness, hospitality, media, technology, and real estate.

Moreover, his contributions in education have empowered not only countless individuals, but has contributed to the broader community’s growth, exemplifying how visionary leadership can drive progress and accessibility.

Recognition of a Gap

In 1997, Dr Moideen identified a significant shortage of locally trained healthcare professionals within the UAE. Rather than waiting for the gap to be addressed elsewhere, he established Gulf Medical College, the first private medical college in the country. The decision reflected an approach that has since defined much of his career, identifying an unmet need early and responding to it directly.

That single institution has since developed into Gulf Medical University, now recognised as the leading private medical university in the Gulf region, enrolling students from more than 116 nationalities and producing thousands of graduates over the years.

A Results Driven Approach

Under Dr Moideen’s direction, the Thumbay Group healthcare network has treated more than 19 million patients representing over 175 nationalities. This outcome is presented within the organisation as a direct consequence of decisions he made personally at each stage of its development, rather than as the result of incidental growth or market conditions alone.

A Personal Conviction About Education and Practice

With an enduring view that medical education cannot be separated from clinical experience, Dr Moideen initiated the establishment of teaching hospitals, specialised clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and pharmacies alongside the university. This ensured that students trained within real clinical environments rather than in classrooms alone. This integrated approach, uncommon among comparable institutions in the region, reflects his own thinking on how healthcare professionals should be trained, rather than a structure adopted from elsewhere.

A Consistent Priority on Research

Throughout his leadership, Dr Moideen has maintained research as a fixed priority rather than a peripheral activity. Under his direction, Gulf Medical University allocates approximately US$2.7 million annually to research grants, supporting investigation across multiple disciplines. This same instinct towards long term investment has guided his more recent decisions, including Thumbay Medicity Ajman, a 25acre integrated medical city, and the forthcoming Thumbay Medicity Dubai, expected to create close to 1,000 new jobs.

He has also directed the Group into new areas of specialised care, including the region’s first private integrated psychiatric and rehabilitation hospital in Sharjah, a dedicated veterinary hospital, and the Thumbay International Research Centre in Ajman, each reflecting a decision made personally rather than delegated.

A Record Recognized Internationally

Boasting individual contributions that have been formally recognised on numerous occasions, he holds five honorary doctorates from universities of international standing and has been ranked consistently among the most influential business leaders in the Arab world.

Dr Moideen has further been named among the world’s top 100 Muslim businessmen, recognised as one of the Gulf’s most respected NRI billionaires, identified as the most successful NRI businessman from Karnataka operating within the region, and honoured as the leading global businessman from the Beary community. Each distinction reflects recognition of his personal leadership rather than the performance of the Group alone.

A Guiding Philosophy

He has described his leadership approach in consistent terms throughout his career, namely, to anticipate future need ahead of demand, to act decisively once a gap has been identified, and to build institutions capable of generating value long after their establishment.

This philosophy is said to inform his current involvement in the Group’s operations as closely as it did his original decision in 1997. This sheer discipline, rather than any single project or valuation figure, is the defining characteristic of Dr Moideen’s career that continues to guide his impactful decisions as Thumbay Group continues to expand across healthcare, education, and related sectors in the years ahead.