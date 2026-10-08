Future 100 – 2025 Winner: Dhahaby

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FOUNDED IN: 2025

2025 LOCATION: DUBAI

DUBAI SECTOR: FINTECH

Dhahaby is a UAE-based fintech company transforming household gold and jewelry from dormant assets into usable financial collateral. Its technology combines AI-powered valuation with physical verification, insured custody and digital collateral infrastructure, enabling consumers to unlock liquidity from their gold without having to sell it.

Through Dhahaby, verified gold can support financing and a collateral-backed credit card with a dynamic credit limit linked to the asset’s value. Its unique ecosystem connects consumers, jewelers and financial institutions, combining technology with trusted physical infrastructure and jeweller-backed liquidity.

Founded in 2025 at the DIFC Innovation Hub and backed by global venture capital firm Antler, Dhahaby is building partnerships across the UAE and GCC with financial institutions, payment networks and leading jewellers. Its ambition is to build the financial infrastructure that makes household gold work like money.