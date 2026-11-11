UAE Ranks First for SME Support in 2026 Global Financial Inclusion Index

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The UAE ranked first globally for the support its financial system provides to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), scoring 96.4 points in the 2026 Global Financial Inclusion Index.

Produced by Principal Financial Group in partnership with the Center for Economics and Business Research, the index ranks over 40 markets across three categories: government support, employer support, and financial system support.

The country also placed 21st globally in the overall financial inclusion index, scoring 54.8.

The UAE ranked seventh for employer support, scoring 68.5 points against a global average of 65.7. It placed fourth for financial guidance and support from employers, fifth for employer pay initiatives and ninth for employer-provided insurance plans.

The research also looked at which markets are positioned to lead in fintech. It assessed how markets prioritize fintech and digital financial infrastructure by examining measurable targets, funding commitments and implementation plans. It also considered digital public infrastructure and how artificial intelligence is being integrated into financial services.

The global financial inclusion score reached 52 out of 100, its highest level since the index began. The report identified financial system support as the biggest contributor to the improvement and said digitalization helped speed progress.

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