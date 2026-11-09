How Dr. Abdulla Al Meer Is Modernizing Dubai’s Premium Number Plate Market

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Dr. Abdulla Ibrahim Al Meer, founder and Chairman, Mazal Mazal

In Dubai, a distinctive vehicle number plate can be worth millions of dirhams, reflecting a market where exclusivity, cultural significance, and personal identity influence what buyers are willing to pay. In December 2025, the 120th open auction organized by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) generated a record AED109 million, with the most expensive plate, BB 12, fetching AED9.66 million.

In March 2026, plate DD 6 sold for AED37 million at the Most Noble Number charity auction, which raised a total of AED91.405 million through bids on 29 special vehicle plates and mobile numbers to support the Edge of Life campaign to help rescue five million children from hunger worldwide. Meanwhile, the world record remains with P 7, which fetched AED55 million at another Dubai charity auction in April 2023, according to Guinness World Records.

Yet beyond these headline-grabbing sales lies a secondary market where buyers and sellers negotiate privately, often through brokers, social media listings and informal channels. For Dr. Abdulla Ibrahim Al Meer, founder and Chairman of Mazal, a Dubai-based digital marketplace for premium number plates, the opportunity was not to create demand for an already valuable asset, but to improve how ownership, payments and transactions are managed.

“I believe the next stage of evolution will be driven by digital accessibility, transparency, secure transactions and broader investor participation,” Al Meer says. “The market does not need someone to redefine its value. It needs modern infrastructure that allows an already established and valuable asset class to be traded more efficiently, securely and confidently.”

Founded in 2026, Mazal positions itself as the UAE’s first escrow-protected digital marketplace dedicated to buying, selling, and trading premium Dubai number plates.

Al Meer brings more than two decades of experience across government, asset management and commercial organizations, including the RTA, Wasl Asset Management Group and Dubai Taxi Company. As Dubai Taxi Company’s former Chief Business Transformation Officer, he contributed to the company’s transformation and initial public offering, which reportedly valued the business at approximately AED5 billion. These experiences, he says, taught him that technology alone cannot modernize an industry without effective governance and operating structures. “In established organizations, you operate within existing structures, resources and systems. As an entrepreneur, you must build these foundations yourself while developing the technology, securing strategic partnerships, establishing operational processes and earning customer trust,” Al Meer explains.

Through Mazal, owners can list, auction, sell, value and transfer their plates through a structured process. The platform verifies ownership before a plate is offered for sale and uses a secure custody arrangement to safeguard the asset during the transaction. Once a deal is agreed, the buyer’s payment is held through an escrow arrangement and released to the seller only after the official ownership transfer has been confirmed. For sellers, Mazal offers broader market exposure and flexibility through direct listings, auctions and private transactions, while buyers benefit from verified ownership, protected payments and a seamless transaction experience.

“An important distinction is that Mazal does not determine market prices or interfere with negotiations. Buyers and sellers remain free to agree on the value of their assets,” Al Meer notes. “Our role is to protect the transaction, facilitate the process and safeguard the interests of both parties.”

While some buyers acquire premium plates for their scarcity or potential resale value, others are drawn to particular numbers for their cultural or personal significance. This makes valuations challenging, as demand and individual preferences can influence prices. “One common misconception is that every distinctive number will automatically appreciate,” he explains. “That is not necessarily the case. Some combinations attract considerably stronger demand than others, and market conditions can change.”

He advises prospective buyers to consider historical transactions, comparable plates, market demand, liquidity, and transaction costs rather than relying on expectations of appreciation. “At Mazal, we aim to address these challenges through ownership verification, escrow-protected transactions and data-driven valuation references,” Al Meer adds. “My advice is to understand the asset, evaluate the available market evidence and make informed decisions rather than relying purely on speculation or historical price appreciation.”

For Al Meer, applying institutional governance to an entrepreneurial venture has become central to Mazal’s development, particularly because transactions involving high-value assets depend on protecting both ownership and payments. “In high-value transactions, trust cannot depend on promises alone. It must be embedded in the operating model, supported by clear governance, verification procedures and financial safeguards,” he says.

He also recognizes the importance of collaborating with regulatory authorities, including Dubai’s RTA, and financial service providers to streamline processes and expand payment options for Mazal’s customers.

The longer-term challenge, however, is demonstrating that these arrangements can support a commercially sustainable business. Currently self-funded, Mazal remains open to strategic investment opportunities, although Al Meer says attracting capital is not his immediate measure of success. Instead, he wants the company to establish customer adoption, completed transaction volumes, repeat participation and sustainable unit economics before pursuing expansion. “Investment should accelerate a proven model rather than substitute for one,” he says.

Over the next five years, Al Meer wants Mazal to expand its services, improve its valuation capabilities and make Dubai’s premium number plate market more accessible to eligible international collectors and investors. His ambitions also extend into other automotive-related services and assets, with the possibility of applying the platform’s transaction and governance model to additional high-value asset categories, subject to regulatory requirements.

Yet for an executive accustomed to managing established organizations, building Mazal presents a different measure of progress. “Success is not simply about the number of users who download our application or the number of plates advertised on the platform. It is about completed transactions, customer confidence, repeat participation, operational efficiency and sustainable commercial performance,” he says.