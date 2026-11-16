Sharjah Chamber Launches Business Group for Healthcare Providers

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SCCI

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has launched a Healthcare Sector Business Group to strengthen the representation of private-sector healthcare providers and bring their concerns and recommendations to relevant authorities.

The chamber announced the launch at the inaugural meeting of the group’s Representative Committee, chaired by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI.

Al Shamsi said the chamber would draw on healthcare providers’ expertise to identify priorities for the sector and relay their recommendations to authorities. He said the chamber also aims to attract investment, encourage healthcare businesses to participate in local and international events, and improve their access to the chamber’s services and initiatives.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Fatima Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI; Amjad Awad al Karim, Head of the Sectoral Business Groups Department; and Dr. Sunny Kurian, Head of the Representative Committee of the Healthcare Sector Business Group, alongside representatives of medical and healthcare establishments across Sharjah.

Participants shared their professional experience and discussed priorities for Sharjah’s healthcare sector, including better coordination with authorities and practical solutions to challenges facing medical establishments.

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