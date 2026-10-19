The UAE’s biggest projects need its smaller businesses to be stronger

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There is no shortage of opportunity for businesses in the UAE. Across energy, infrastructure, construction and real estate, major projects are creating opportunities throughout the economy. There is no shortage of capability either. Thousands of smaller businesses have the expertise, people and ambition to participate in this growth.

But in 2026, something fundamental is getting in the way: cash.

For many SMEs, this has been one of the toughest years in recent memory for managing working capital. Costs have risen. Supply chains have become harder to navigate. Businesses are committing more money upfront and waiting longer to get it back.

The pressure is evident in how long businesses are now waiting to get paid. Across the transactions we have analysed, average payment cycles have increased from 66 days to 111 days this year.

For a smaller business, that is not an abstract financing problem. It can determine whether it takes the next order, hires another employee or simply says no to an opportunity it is perfectly capable of delivering.

And that should concern the UAE’s largest organisations too.

Major projects may be conceived, financed and awarded at the top of the economy, but much of the work required to deliver them happens further down the chain. Behind a large contractor or GRE can sit hundreds of manufacturers, logistics and engineering firms, technology providers and specialist suppliers.

That means the financial health of SMEs is not simply an SME issue. It is a supply chain issue, a project delivery issue and, ultimately, an economic growth issue.

This is where large organisations have an important role to play. The answer is not simply faster payments. Large businesses face their own liquidity pressures, and in 2026 procurement has become an increasingly important part of managing them.

Longer supplier terms can preserve considerable liquidity for a large organisation. But the financing requirement does not disappear; it moves down the chain. One company’s working capital solution can quickly become another company’s working capital problem.

It does not have to be a choice between protecting a company’s own working capital and supporting its suppliers. Increasingly, we have the tools to do both.

Large buyers possess something that banks often struggle to obtain: visibility into the underlying commercial activity. They know which suppliers have been selected, which contracts have been awarded, which work has been completed and which invoices have been approved. Used well, that information can help make entire supply chains more bankable.

Rather than leaving every SME to find capital independently, large organisations can help create financing mechanisms around their supplier ecosystems. Once a transaction has been verified, capital can be provided against it without requiring the buyer itself to fund the supplier early.

Technology makes this easier. Procurement systems can increasingly connect information about suppliers and transactions with sources of capital. Done properly, that means a large organisation can preserve its own payment terms while helping a smaller supplier access the liquidity it needs to continue delivering.

This is where the conversation about supporting SMEs needs to move next.

The question should not only be how we provide more finance to SMEs after they encounter a cash flow problem. It should be how we design supply chains so that strong businesses have access to capital as part of the way commerce itself works.

That matters enormously as the UAE continues to pursue ambitious projects across sectors critical to its future growth. A large project can have substantial financing behind it, but that does not automatically mean liquidity reaches every business required to deliver it. And resilience is ultimately tested at the weakest point in that chain.

Large corporates and GREs therefore have an opportunity to think more deliberately about the financial resilience of the businesses across their supply chains. Not because supporting SMEs is an act of charity, but because stronger suppliers make for stronger projects.

A smaller contractor that can access working capital can buy materials when they are needed, retain skilled employees, accept the next contract and withstand an unexpected delay. A supplier that cannot do those things eventually creates a problem further up the chain.

If 2026 has taught us anything, it is that resilience cannot be built only when disruption arrives. It needs to be embedded into the way our supply chains work.

Banks, financing providers, technology companies and policymakers all have a role to play. But some of the greatest potential sits with the organisations that anchor these supply chains.

For the UAE’s largest companies, there is an opportunity to institutionalise that resilience: creating supply chains in which capable businesses have access to the information, opportunities and capital they need to keep delivering. Strengthening the businesses beneath them is no longer peripheral to their own success. It is part of building the resilience needed to deliver the country’s next phase of growth.