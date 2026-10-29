Sovereign Cloud Is the Next Big Tech Battleground. Here’s the Open Alternative to Hyperscalers

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Dominic Williams, founder, President and Chief Scientist, DFINITY Foundation

Every era of computing has a fight over who controls the infrastructure. In the AI era, that fight is about sovereignty: who owns the hardware a country or company runs on, who can see its data, and who can pull the plug.

Governments are already picking a side. Pakistan has built a sovereign cloud on locally run hardware, and the UNDP is rolling one out to its country offices. Both run on an open alternative to the hyperscalers, built by Dominic Williams and the DFINITY Foundation, which promises something few cloud customers have ever had: the freedom to move their entire cloud, from a hyperscaler to in-country hardware, without a minute of downtime.

Why sovereign cloud is a boardroom issue

Cloud and SaaS (Software as a Service) now sit underneath almost everything a modern society does. Without them, governments, banks, hospitals and businesses simply stop running. That dependence has become a strategic risk.

Geopolitical tension is the first pressure. Governments want to be sure that foreign powers cannot access their data, or cut off their infrastructure after a diplomatic falling-out. Enterprises face the same worry about risky dependencies, plus a growing body of regulation that requires computation to be re-homed.

The second pressure is AI. The world is heading toward a future in which AI builds online services and is woven deeply into them. Infrastructure designed for human developers and human sysadmins was not built for that.

Put those two forces together and you get a growing global clamor for sovereign tech infrastructure.

A cloud “created the internet way”

Williams leads the DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit research operation based in Zürich, Switzerland. It has spent more than half a billion dollars developing a new kind of infrastructure it calls the “Internet Computer.”

He describes the mission as providing an open technology stack: “The Internet Computer is a new kind of cloud, created the internet way, essentially by extending the network so that as well as connecting software, which makes systems like the web, email, chat and SaaS possible, it can also securely and resiliently host the software and data that powers them.”

In practice, the Internet Computer combines compute nodes installed in data centers around the world using an open mathematical network protocol. The software it runs is “serverless,” meaning it doesn’t depend on servers such as databases. It is also tamperproof, so hosted services are immune to cyberattacks on the underlying infrastructure.

Those services are always on, too. The network redundantly replicates their computations and data across data centers in the background, which makes them highly resilient.

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Cloud engines: Composable hardware

The newest piece of the puzzle, and the one Williams believes is pushing the network into the mainstream, is called “cloud engines.” They tackle sovereignty head-on.

Williams says cloud engines let enterprises “configure the precise compute nodes the network combines to create their cloud infrastructure, creating the ultimate sovereign platforms,” and that “enterprises can change their configurations at any time, without interrupting or degrading hosted apps and services — providing complete freedom from vendor and location lock-in.”

The key design choice is that the software running on a cloud engine, the code that powers apps and services, runs independently of how the engine is set up. That is what makes reconfiguration possible without disruption.

Williams gives a concrete scenario: “for example, you can start off with a cloud engine that is backed by hyperscaler compute, then later change the configuration so that it’s backed by dedicated hardware running in home country data centers, without interrupting or even degrading the services you are running,” adding that “this provides unprecedented freedom from vendor lock-in.”

For any founder or CIO who has ever priced out a cloud migration, that is a striking claim. New engines can be created in minutes at opencloud.org.

Not anti-big tech, just open

It would be easy to frame this as a challenge to the hyperscalers. Williams rejects that framing. He argues the Internet Computer is simply an open evolution of cloud, suited to an era in which enterprises want sovereignty and platforms that work better with AI.

“In just a few clicks, enterprises can combine nodes from the Internet Computer’s marketplace to create new cloud engines. The marketplace includes hardware inside independent data centers, and virtual nodes running on hyperscaler clouds, and if those options don’t work, enterprises can combine on-prem nodes too — so ultimately the market will have to decide what’s most popular.”

In other words, hyperscaler capacity is one option on the menu, not the enemy.

From Islamabad to the UN: Sovereign cloud in production

This is no longer a lab experiment. Some nation states have moved from testing cloud engines to deploying them.

Pakistan became the first nation state to use cloud engines to combine locally run hardware into a next-generation sovereign cloud platform. The project is led by the Pakistan Digital Authority, and the platform already serves several needs. One is a cyber-secure, resilient national chat platform now in development. Another is a set of internal government services built with the Caffeine app builder (caffeine.ai), several of which are already live in production.

It is not only purpose-built tools that can deploy there. Sophisticated AI-driven development platforms such as Anthropic’s Claude Code and OpenAI’s Codex can also build and deploy secure apps and services directly on cloud engines.

The UNDP is the other headline partner. It is using cloud engines for its own operations and working to deploy them to the country offices, governments and civil society organizations it supports. The first UNDP cloud engine is already running for one of its country offices.

Pierre Samaties, DFINITY’s Chief Business Officer, sees wide appeal: “Cloud engines are created from open source technology that is verifiably free of hidden foreign backdoors and kill switches, and engines host tamperproof apps that cannot be hacked into, which is a game-changer for large and developing countries alike. We’re seeing some interesting ideas, such as developing world nations asking about running cloud engines across hardware in their international embassies. Anything is possible.”

Built for AI developers and attackers

Sovereignty is only half the story. DFINITY argues that the same architecture is exactly what the AI era demands.

Serverless software is simpler, so AI agents can write it faster and at lower cost. The Internet Computer was also designed to run the next generation of software, which DFINITY calls “AIware”: software with AI on the inside.

Security is the other side of the coin. Williams puts it this way: “Internet Computer cloud engines offer a solution to sovereignty needs, but they also play an equally important role providing a better compute platform for the AI era. AI-powered hackers are making traditional compute infrastructure increasingly insecure, which tamperproof software helps fix. Tamperproof software is also useful when AI builds and updates services in the role of developer, which it can do at the speed of conversation today. On traditional stacks, which aren’t tamperproof, security and sysadmin teams have to be kept in the loop, which dramatically slows things down in production.”

For businesses racing to ship AI-built software, that bottleneck is very real.

Open SaaS: The next frontier

Williams also points to a coming development called “Open SaaS,” which reflects how he expects AIware to change everyday software.

The goal is ambitious: a free alternative to every SaaS service on earth, installable and operable on a cloud engine as easily as a phone app, and reimagined as AIware with intelligence on the inside. DFINITY is eating its own cooking. It is migrating away from all the traditional SaaS apps it used to run on, to apps from the Open SaaS suite, which Williams says are already delivering huge benefits.

He describes how the experience changes: “With Open SaaS, you spend more time in AI chat than using traditional screens. For example, you can say to AI ‘determine which PTO requests are overlapping in Customer Success, approve those that aren’t overlapping, and create emails asking personnel to change their dates for the others, giving priority to our most valuable employees.'”

Why startups may move fastest

Nation states and the UN make for eye-catching case studies, but Williams insists cloud engines are for every enterprise, big and small, and he expects the smallest to move quickest.

“Once cloud engines are in general release, I expect we’ll see the fastest growth in the startup sector, because startups are flexible and have a huge incentive to be smarter and more efficient.”

He also expects the network to grow on itself: “network effects will drive rapid adoption of cloud engines because the serverless software they host is transparently interoperable with software on other cloud engines, subject to permissions, re-creating a key dynamic behind early internet growth.”

What comes next

DFINITY says more announcements are imminent. Governments and large enterprises that want to meet the team are invited to DFINITY’s 2027 “Sovereign Cloud” event at the World Economic Forum in Davos this coming February.

Sovereign cloud is fast becoming one of tech’s defining contests. Williams’ bet is that it won’t be won by any single provider, but by an open network the market itself shapes. With a national government and a UN agency already in production, the question is no longer whether that model can work, but who adopts it next.

If you want to read more about what The DFINITY Foundation is up to along side the top AI stories this year, download the State of AI 2026 Report here: https://lucidityinsights.com/reports

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