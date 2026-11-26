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Kelly Trochez, CEO, The Work Oasis

As Al Maryah Island’s maturity as a financial hub pushes up prices and tightens availability, Al Reem Island is emerging as the alternative for firms that want ADGM status without Maryah pricing. The Work Oasis operates across three Reem towers: Addax Tower, Sky Tower and Tamouh Tower. Founder and CEO Kelly Trochez talks to us about what clients are asking for, how the island has changed and where its business base is heading.

What has made Al Reem Island under ADGM attractive for office space? Al Reem Island gives clients a materially lower cost of entry into ADGM while staying minutes from Al Maryah Island, a straightforward trade-off for firms that don’t need to be directly on Maryah to benefit from ADGM status. The mix of stock is also different. Reem blends residential towers in among the commercial ones, so a large share of our clients live a short walk or drive from their own office rather than commuting across to Maryah. The island itself has changed a lot in the last few years. F&B, retail and lifestyle offerings have expanded well beyond what was there when ADGM first extended its jurisdiction here. Several of our locations look straight out over the sea, the beach and the mangroves, across to Saadiyat and the Louvre. The new bridge linking Reem directly to Saadiyat has also tightened connectivity across the city and on to Dubai, which clients notice.

What trends are you seeing in demand: flexibility, quality, connectivity, ecosystem? The number one thing clients ask us for is predictability: a service they can rely on to get their office and their ADGM registration sorted without delay. We’ve built our operation around ADGM’s own processes so that clients can source space, register the company and get through visas without the friction that typically slows this down. Flexibility is the second constant. Clients want to add desks or convert desks to a private office as they grow, without a new negotiation each time, and we’ve built our commercial model to let them do that inside our own centers. We also offer bespoke IT setups for clients with non-standard requirements. We sit deliberately in a specific position in the market: well-designed, well-managed space at a price point well below the alternatives available on Al Maryah. And the community effect is now visible in the numbers. As our occupancy has grown, we’re seeing more organic introductions between clients, and between clients and the service providers around them, which is a big part of what people are actually paying for when they choose a coworking model over a bare lease.

How does Reem Island space support financial, professional-services and innovation-led firms? Al Maryah’s maturity as a financial and business hub has pushed up real-estate pricing there and tightened availability. Reem Island has become the pressure valve for that. We currently have locations across three buildings on Al Reem Island (Addax Tower, Sky Tower and Tamouh Tower), giving us desk and office formats from 1 to 10 desks. That range matters as it lets a two-person startup start on a couple of desks and grow into a 10-desk private office inside the same building, without switching provider or address mid-registration. Our client base spans tech entrepreneurs, SMEs, professional services firms, financial institutions and government entities, all drawing on the same shared infrastructure. Reem Island has become ADGM’s practical answer to firms who want everything the ADGM ecosystem offers (the regulatory framework, the courts, the community) without paying Al Maryah pricing or managing the space constraints, while staying close enough to be part of it.

What advantages does Al Reem Island offer businesses and their employees in terms of office infrastructure, connectivity, accessibility, amenities and proximity to key areas of Abu Dhabi? Reem sits between two of Abu Dhabi’s most important districts: Al Maryah Island, the financial and business center, and Saadiyat Island, the cultural and lifestyle center. That position works well for businesses. A client meeting on Maryah is a few minutes’ drive away, and the city’s main highways, the airport and the road to Dubai are all easy to reach. The office stock is modern tower space, so tenants get a comparable building they would expect on Maryah, at a more accessible price point. For employees, the island now works as a place to spend the whole day, not just office hours. Reem Central Park, the waterfront and the beach are on the doorstep. The range of restaurants and cafés has grown considerably. More hospitality is under development, which is also useful for firms hosting visiting clients and colleagues. Our members use the island at lunchtime and after work, not just between nine and six. That makes a real difference to how people feel about coming into the office.

Looking at Al Reem Island’s continued development and its integration into ADGM’s jurisdiction, why do you believe businesses are choosing Al Reem Island as a base for their operations, and what opportunities do you see for the island as a business destination in the years ahead? Reem gives ADGM firms a genuine choice. Larger financial institutions that need a flagship presence will continue to pay for Al Maryah. Smaller and growing businesses increasingly choose Reem. They get the same legal and regulatory platform, the same courts and the same registration, and Maryah is only a few minutes away by car. The cost saving goes into hiring and growth instead of rent, which matters most in a company’s early years. Many of those firms will scale on Reem rather than leave it, and that is how the island’s business base will deepen. The bigger opportunity is residential. Reem already houses many of the professionals who work in ADGM. With the Reem Hills villa community nearing completion, many more families will be living on the island, and a large number of them will want an office close to home. We see Reem developing into a complete live-work district for the ADGM community, with a business base that grows alongside its residents. And we think the views are better too!

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